Bad news for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay: Jana Nayagan screenings cancelled across Karnataka due to…

Jana Nayagan screenings halted in Bengaluru and other parts of the state because the Cauvery water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu escalated.

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Jana Nayagan (PC: Twitter)

Tamil Nadu CM’s last film Jana Nayagan’s screenings were suspended across several theatres in Karnataka on Friday as the Cauvery water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu escalated. Theatre owners took the precautionary step amid protests by pro-Kannada groups, fearing law and order issues.

According to India Today report, theatres in Bengaluru and other parts of the state cancelled scheduled shows of the film. At Sampige Theatre in Bengaluru, Vijay’s posters were removed or covered to avoid vandalism, while police stepped up security in sensitive areas, especially neighbourhoods with a large Tamil-speaking population.

The unrest began after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days, upholding the recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC). Farmer organisations and pro-Kannada groups opposed the order, arguing that Karnataka is already facing a water shortage and cannot afford to release more water.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the Karnataka government would challenge the CWMA’s order. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar said the state would move the Supreme Court to ensure it receives its allocated share of Cauvery water.

The Karnataka Film Chamber has also called a meeting to discuss the impact of the cancellations on the state’s film industry.

The disruption could affect the box office performance of Jana Nayagan, which has reportedly earned over Rs 260 crore worldwide. Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, has been one of the film’s key markets, making the suspension of screenings a significant setback.

Jana Nayagan is Vijay’s final film before he transitions to full-time politics. Directed by H. Vinoth, the political action drama also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narain. While the film opened strongly at the box office, it received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and audiences.