Bad news for Thalapathy Vijay fans, Jana Nayagan gets no relief, Madras High Court sends matter back to single judge

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan faces a major setback; the court sends the matter back to a single judge. Read inside.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of cinema, certification delays and censorship controversies are not new. But when a film starring a superstar and carrying strong political significance lands in a legal maze, the attention it draws becomes far more intense. Jana Nayagan, which is being seen as Vijay’s final film before he formally steps into politics, was meant to be a historic farewell on the big screen. Instead, it has now become a subject of courtroom battles, leaving fans and the industry waiting in anxious suspense.

Recent Update: No Immediate Relief for Jana Nayagan

As per the latest development, there is a major setback for Thalapathy Vijay’s fans as the film remains stuck. On January 27, a Madras High Court bench led by Chief Justice MM Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan delivered its verdict in the case between the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the producer of Jana Nayagan, KVN Productions. The court set aside the earlier single-judge order that had directed the CBFC to certify the film and remanded the matter back to the single judge for fresh consideration. The bench also observed that there was no prayer challenging CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi’s order and asked the producer to challenge it while proceeding further.

