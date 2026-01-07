Home

Bad news for Thalapathy Vijay fans, release of Jana Nayagan gets…

Bad news for Thalapathy Vijay fans as the release of Jana Nayagan faces a delay. Here’s what led to the postponement, the new expected timeline, and what it means for Vijay’s upcoming film.

What was meant to be a celebratory week for Thalapathy Vijay fans has suddenly taken an unexpected turn. With excitement at its peak and theatres preparing for packed shows, Vijay’s much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has now been postponed, leaving audiences anxious and confused. The sudden change has triggered widespread discussion across social media and fan circles.

The delay comes at a crucial time, as the film was scheduled for a theatrical release on January 9. However, confirmations from overseas distributors on January 7 made it clear that the release will no longer happen as planned. The announcement quickly spread among fans, sparking concern over the reasons behind the postponement.

The delay from the censor

At the heart of the delay is the ongoing censor clearance issue. Jana Nayagan has not yet received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification, which is mandatory for theatrical release. With no approval in place, the makers moved the Madras High Court, seeking urgent intervention. The court has since reserved its order, and a final decision is awaited. So far, the film’s production house has not released an official statement addressing the postponement, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the release timeline.

Ticket refunds begin

The delay has come just as advance bookings had already opened across Tamil Nadu. The frenzy around the film was evident, with reports of black-market ticket prices touching an astonishing Rs 5,000, far above the government-approved cap of Rs 190. Following the postponement news, theatres have begun assuring moviegoers that ticket refunds will be issued if shows are officially cancelled.

What Jana Nayagan is about?

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is described as a high-octane political action drama. Vijay plays a fearless and principled police inspector who uncovers a dangerous conspiracy involving an extremist group and a powerful politician. The ensemble cast includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani. Notably, Jana Nayagan is expected to be Vijay’s final film before his full-time entry into politics, adding emotional weight to the project.

