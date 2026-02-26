Home

Entertainment

Bad news for The Kerala Story 2 fans, High Court halts release rights until...

Bad news for The Kerala Story 2 fans, High Court halts release rights until…

The Kerala Story 2 has hit a legal roadblock after the High Court stepped in and paused key release-related decisions.

Fresh trouble has surfaced for The Kerala Story 2 just days before planned release. Kerala High Court stepped in and directed makers not to move ahead with transfer or sale of release rights. Court made it clear that no step related to release should take place until petitions challenging certification receive full hearing. This order has now placed sequel under temporary pause and created uncertainty around scheduled release date.

What did court say during hearing?

During proceedings bench observed that concerns raised by petitioners appear possibly genuine. Judges instructed producers to wait until court completes examination of matter. Clear direction was issued not to release rights that were expected to be finalised soon.

Court also questioned certification granted by Central Board of Film Certification. Bench pointed out that film received U A certificate and not A rating which raised concern considering subject matter. Time constraint was also mentioned in court, because of this court felt cautious approach was necessary before allowing any commercial step linked to release.

Stand taken by CBFC and producers

Counsel representing certification body defended decision. Argument highlighted that several films have used names of states and cities in titles without issue. Examples such as Go Goa Gone, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Delhi Belly.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Lawyer for producers stated that story focuses on women survivors. Counsel further argued that petition raises broader legal questions regarding nature of grievance and whether matter qualifies as public interest concern. Makers assured court that no rights would be released until final word from bench.

Why is film facing controversy?

The Kerala Story 2 once again deals with sensitive theme. Film claims that young Hindu women are lured into interfaith marriages then subjected to abuse and forced religious conversion. Subject has triggered objections from sections of Malayali community leading to fresh legal challenge.

The Kerala Story 2 is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Lead cast includes Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha. Release was planned for February 27 yet future now depends on next hearing.

Story Highlights

Kerala High Court stops release rights transfer

Court questions certification granted to film

Makers assure no move until final decision

Next hearing expected to decide future course

Legal pause has added suspense around release timeline. Outcome of upcoming hearing will determine whether film can proceed towards theatres or face further delay. Fans now wait for clarity as court continues detailed examination of petitions and certification process under scrutiny.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.