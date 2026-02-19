Home

Bad news for The Kerala Story 2 makers as plea gets filed in High Court to…

A fresh legal challenge has been mounted against The Kerala Story 2 with a petition seeking intervention over its release and certification. The High Court has taken cognisance and issued notices, adding a new twist to the film’s upcoming premiere.

The makers of The Kerala Story 2 are facing fresh legal trouble just days before the film’s scheduled release. A petition has been filed in the Kerala High Court seeking a stay on the film’s release and cancellation of its censor certificate. The development has added uncertainty around the much-talked-about sequel which was already under public scrutiny after its trailer launch.

The court has now issued notices to the Central Board of Film Certification and the production banner Sunshine Pictures. The next hearing in the matter is expected soon, while the film is slated to hit theatres on February 27.

Who filed the petition and why?

According to reports the petition was filed by Sridev Namboothiri a resident of Chittariparamba in Kannur. The plea argues that the film portrays Kerala in a negative light and may create communal and regional disharmony. The petitioner has questioned the certification granted to the film, claiming that the impact on public order decency and morality was not properly examined.

The plea also points to the teaser line “ab sahenge nahin… ladenge” suggesting that such messaging could provoke strong reactions and disturb peace. The petitioner has expressed concern that the release may lead to law and order issues across the state.

The political row over controversial sequel

The trailer of the film had already sparked criticism from several quarters including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Critics have alleged that the film presents a one sided narrative.

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has defended the project stating that the film is inspired by real life events and audiences should decide whether it reflects truth or propaganda. The first installment had also faced similar backlash at the time of its release.

More about The Kerala Story 2

The sequel titled The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond explores themes of religious conversion and radicalisation across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala. Directed by Kamakhya Narain Singh, the film features Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha in key roles. The story follows three women who find themselves trapped in deceptive relationships and forced conversions.

