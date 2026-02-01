Home

Bad news for Vikram Bhatt, filmmaker and wife refused bail in Rs 30 crore fraud case, jail stay continues

In the world of showbiz, legal trouble and controversies are no new news, but it takes over headlines when a big name is involved. One such similar situation happened with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who was detained for an alleged Rs 30 crore fraud case. Now, as per recent development, Vikram Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, who have already spent nearly two months in jail following their arrest by the Rajasthan Police, the latest ruling ensures they will remain behind bars as the investigation continues.

The case, which revolves around allegations of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and financial misappropriation, has drawn massive buzz due to the large sum involved and Bhatt’s prominence in the film industry.

Court denies bail

The court has rejected their bail plea. As per Justice Vinod Kumar Bharwani, granting bail at this stage would not be appropriate. The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) strongly opposed the applications, arguing that further interrogation of the accused, including the Bhatts, was necessary for the ongoing investigation.

The SPP also believes that if the applicants were released on bail at this juncture, they could potentially influence witnesses, thereby affecting the probe.

What is the case about?

Vikram Bhatt was arrested in December after Indira IVF and Fertility Centre founder Ajay Murdia, a resident of Udaipur, filed a complaint accusing the filmmaker, his wife, and others of cheating and criminal breach of trust. As per the complainant, funds were collected in the name of a film project of around Rs 30 crore.

According to the allegations, the Bhatts prepared fake bills under multiple names and transferred money from the complainant. The funds were reportedly meant for film production but were allegedly deposited into the accused’s personal accounts and used by them.

Apart from the couple, Udaipur-based Dinesh Kataria and Bhatt’s manager, Mehboob Ansari, were also arrested by the Rajasthan Police on December 7.

Legal team denies allegations

On the other hand, Vikram Bhatt’s legal team has denied the charges. According to ANI, Bhatt’s lawyer Kamlesh Dave alleged that the entire police action was taken “based only on the FIR and not documents.” ”.

He further stated, “Every payment was made in the knowledge of both parties. There were no such fake or bogus bills. The agreement was done to make two films first and another two on rolling finance,” rejecting claims of wrongdoing.

