Bad news for Yash fans, as he cancels his 40th birthday meet and greet due to...

Kannada superstar Yash has canceled his 40th birthday fan meet this year. Here’s why the actor took the decision and what it means for his supporters.

Kannada superstar Yash has taken a heartfelt decision ahead of his milestone birthday this year. Just a day before turning 40, the actor shared an update that left fans disappointed but also deeply understanding.

Yash cancels birthday fan meet

Yash, who will celebrate his 40th birthday on January 8, announced that he will not be meeting fans this year. The actor explained that he is currently fully immersed in completing his much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. With post-production and final touches underway, Yash felt it was important to stay focused and ensure the film is delivered on time.

In a personal note shared on social media, the actor addressed his fans directly, acknowledging their patience and long wait to see him. He expressed that while he truly wished to meet them on his birthday, his priority right now is finishing the film and presenting it to audiences in the best possible way.

Yash’s message to his fan army

In his message, Yash reassured fans that the decision was not taken lightly. He admitted that he has been longing to meet them just as much and understands how eagerly they have been waiting. However, with Toxic nearing completion, the actor felt it was necessary to stay fully committed to the project.

He also promised that the missed opportunity would be made up in the future, hinting at a bigger and more memorable fan interaction later. Until then, Yash shared that he would personally go through the birthday wishes sent by fans and cherish the love coming his way.

Teaser release and birthday plans for KGF star

Although the fan meet has been cancelled, fans will still have something special to look forward to. On the occasion of Yash’s birthday, the teaser of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is set to be unveiled. Ahead of the teaser launch, the makers released a striking poster showing Yash walking through thick smoke, adding to the buzz around the film. Yash was also recently spotted in Mumbai, further fueling anticipation around the project and its promotions.

About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic features a powerful ensemble cast. Kiara Advani plays Nadia, while Huma Qureshi essays Elizabeth. The film also stars Nayanthara as Ganga, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, and Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa.

