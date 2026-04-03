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Bad news for Yo Yo Honey Singh fans, rapper calls off Pune concert at last moment, netizens say, Real mein moye-moye...

Bad news for Yo Yo Honey Singh fans, rapper calls off Pune concert at last moment, netizens say, ‘Real mein moye-moye…’

A sudden change in plans in rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's concert has left fans upset as excitement around a major live show turns into frustration with many expressing their reactions online.

Fans of Yo Yo Honey Singh were excited for his upcoming live performance in Pune, but things did not go as planned. The concert had created huge buzz and tickets were already sold out. Many people had even made travel plans to attend this event. However, a sudden update changed everything and left fans surprised.

Concert postponed at the last moment

Yo Yo Honey Singh announced that his Pune concert scheduled for April 4 has been postponed. The event was supposed to take place at Mahalaxmi Lawns, but had to be delayed due to expected rain and thunderstorms. As per the official update, the decision was taken following government’s advisory to ensure the safety of fans. The new date for the concert is now April 18 and all tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled show.

Fans react with mixed emotions

Soon after this announcement many fans expressed frustration online. While some understood safety concerns others were upset due to last minute change. Several people had already reached Pune or were travelling for concert. Reactions started pouring in across social media platforms.

Some users reacted strongly after the update with comments like “Real mein moye moye kar diya” and “Why no update on district” showing confusion and frustration. One fan shared “I came specially from DXB to attend now need to flew back” highlighting travel issues. At the same time some supported decision saying “Paaji is right it’s fans safety first” while others asked “Has anyone got update on email or district app for same It still shows 4th April” reflecting mixed reactions among fans.”

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Check out Yo Yo Honey Singh’s official announcement post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

Travel plans affected for many fans

Many ticket holders had booked hotels travel and other arrangements in advance. Sudden postponement led to inconvenience and extra expenses for several attendees. Some even demanded refund option as they might not be able to attend on new date.

More about Yo Yo Honey Singh’s tour

Despite this delay Honey Singh tour will continue in other cities. He is expected to perform in Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow, Kolkata and Bengaluru as part of his ongoing music tour. Fans in these cities are still looking forward to his performances.

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