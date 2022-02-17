Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2 Update: Television’s most loved show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has a separate fandom of its on-screen couple Ram Kapoor and Priya (played by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar). From anticipating what will happen in the next episode or talking about their relationship, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has most definitely made a cozy place for itself in the hearts of the viewers.
Ram and Priya's classic love story says it all – two drastically opposite individuals find love in each other post their marriage. After Ram has confessed his love for Priya, the recent episode revolves around the Valentine's Day celebration where Ram is trying hard to impress Priya as she is angry with Ram. The viewers can't get enough of #RamYa or #RaYa (Ram and Priya), which is overwhelming. It's been a treat for all the fans who have been constantly watching all the episodes to get a glimpse of Ram and Priya's cute chemistry. Fans have been waiting for this time for Ram and Priya to come together. But, what irks them is the recent 'pyaz kachori' track that is going on. Ram has found out from Priya's youngest sister Sandy that she loves Jaipur's pyaz kachori since childhood. However, Priya on the other side, got irritated when she revealed that she doesn't like kachori anymore as it is related to her bad past. She began saying, 'kachori ruined her parent's marriage as her father had an affair in Jaipur'.
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Fans Divided After Ram Gifts Priya a ‘Kachori’ on Valentine’s Day
Ram, on the other hand, arranged to get a few kachoris for Priya as Valentine's gift. This sweet gesture of Ram didn't impress Priya and she was upset. Soon after the promo was out, fans of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 were annoyed as this kachori track ruined their moment. The viewers compared the incident with Ram's birthday cake and said 'that idea was still emotional'.
What do you suggest to the writers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?