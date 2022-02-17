Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2 Update: Television’s most loved show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has a separate fandom of its on-screen couple Ram Kapoor and Priya (played by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar). From anticipating what will happen in the next episode or talking about their relationship, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has most definitely made a cozy place for itself in the hearts of the viewers.

Ram and Priya’s classic love story says it all – two drastically opposite individuals find love in each other post their marriage. After Ram has confessed his love for Priya, the recent episode revolves around the Valentine’s Day celebration where Ram is trying hard to impress Priya as she is angry with Ram. The viewers can’t get enough of #RamYa or #RaYa (Ram and Priya), which is overwhelming. It’s been a treat for all the fans who have been constantly watching all the episodes to get a glimpse of Ram and Priya’s cute chemistry. Fans have been waiting for this time for Ram and Priya to come together. But, what irks them is the recent ‘pyaz kachori’ track that is going on. Ram has found out from Priya’s youngest sister Sandy that she loves Jaipur’s pyaz kachori since childhood. However, Priya on the other side, got irritated when she revealed that she doesn’t like kachori anymore as it is related to her bad past. She began saying, ‘kachori ruined her parent’s marriage as her father had an affair in Jaipur’.Also Read - Human: Ram Kapoor Shares Shooting Experience With Shefali Shah and How They Used To Play Pranks On Sets

Ram, on the other hand, arranged to get a few kachoris for Priya as Valentine’s gift. This sweet gesture of Ram didn’t impress Priya and she was upset. Soon after the promo was out, fans of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 were annoyed as this kachori track ruined their moment. The viewers compared the incident with Ram’s birthday cake and said ‘that idea was still emotional’. Also Read - Human Trailer Release: Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari Starrer is a Compelling Medical Thriller-Watch

Watch the promo video:

Have a look at the hilarious fans' reactions here:

Exactly and now can a kachori remind you the bad memories. Oh well kachori or any food item can but has to be executed properly for god sake. I have a friend who did not like drinking tea, because it reminded her of the tea times with the bf who cheated her. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — NotYourKanmani (@BechareRajaBabu) February 17, 2022

Kal hoga.. kachori reaction ! Kuch aaur bhi toe de sakta tha ram .. — 💙💙 (@elastigirl_11) February 16, 2022

The writers who gave us Ram Adi scene were the same who gave us the kachori kaand. How matlab kaise karte ho tum ye#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Pixie (@Blues987) February 16, 2022

Ram’s cooker cake worked cause it had a genuine back story. This kachori is being shoved into our chotu throats like no ones business #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RamYa #BALH2 — Rosa the Negative🌹 (@Rosalinedreams) February 17, 2022

Go through the definition on Google. That’s pretty toxic for any relationship. Ram is being materialistic like getting the roses, getting a plane go get kachori etc with money which V might like but priya won’t. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Whatever (@23_ozymandias) February 17, 2022

Ram Kapoor plane me kachori lene gya tha kya ???? Bs muje b itna hi rich hona hai 😂😂😂😁😁😁#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — AK___ (@anu_kashyap67) February 17, 2022

Today’s sneak peak – Akki’s line and P’s monologue -shows how much she has progressed – she DOES have expectations from her husband now!

Last line by Ram -kachodi will be a shock but she will eat it. And when she comes to know why he gave it (sandy) then ♥️♥️ #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — federerisking (@federerisking) February 17, 2022



What do you suggest to the writers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2? Let us know in the comment section below.