TV actress Disha Parmar, currently seen as Priya Ram Kapoor in the serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 got married to Bigg Boss 14 runner-up and singer Rahul Vaidya last year(2021). The duo often set couple goals with their PDA during romantic outings. Touted as one of the most loved TV couples Rahul and Disha once again left their fans gushing as the actress shared some mushy pics from their latest outing. Both Disha and Rahul are looking too adorable in the pictures. In one of the picture, one can see Rahul hugging his wife tightly from behind. Sharing the photos on social media Disha Parmar wrote in caption " Date Night with Boo. (with heart emoji and a black heart)"

Check Out Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya’s Romantic Pics:

Disha's post recieved a lot of love from fans and her friends from TV industry. She also got a comment from her co-star Shubhaavi Choksey commenting "Too tooooo cute touch wood" They received lots of love from their fans for the post. One of couple's fans commented "Haaaye le my cuties (with 4 heart emoji)" another one commented "Cute Picture but can't deny for once I got confused with hands." One more person commented, "After so many days."

Rahul and Disha who got married after dating each-other for over two years first met on the set of the singer's music video ' Yaad Teri' in 2019. The couple remained tight-lipped about their relationship during their initial days of dating. It was in 2020 when Rahul openly proposed Disha for marriage in the Bigg Boss house. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Rahul announced that he will marry Disha soon and finally the duo tied the nuptial knot in July 2021 in a big fat wedding in Mumbai.