Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Surprise Fans While Making Jaw-Dropping Entry In Lucknow- See Pic

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Surprise Fans While Making Jaw-Dropping Entry In Lucknow, See Pics

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all set to launch their upcoming highly anticipated film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Recently the duo were spotted surprising fans in an unusual way.

Lucknow: The upcoming Bollywood film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” is a highly anticipated action-packed mass entertainer featuring action superstars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The duo recently made a bombastic entry in Lucknow, where they performed a live stunt amidst a sea of fans. The chartbuster title track of the movie played in the background, adding to the excitement. Read along.

Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff Surprise Fans By Entering In Unusual Way

This larger-than-life stunt was a visual spectacle for the audiences in Lucknow and marked a unique promotional strategy for the film. It was the first time such grandeur was seen during a film promotion, making it a memorable experience for the fans. The fans in Lucknow were highly engaged in the fun activity and had the opportunity to interact with both Akshay Kumar (Bade Miyan) and Tiger Shroff (Chote Miyan). The presence of the action superstars created a buzz and heightened the anticipation for the release of “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.”

Take a look at the grand entry of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff:

This is not the first time that the highly anticipated movie has been promoting itself, recently choreographer for the film Bosco Martis spoke highly of the Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. He expressed, “I am sure the journey was truly eventful for the entire team, including Vashu Ji, Akshay Sir, Tiger, Ali, and Himanshu. It’s commendable how they managed a massive crew of more than 100 dancers. Shooting in unique locations added to the excitement. Working with Akshay Sir and Tiger was a joy; their energy made it feel more like fun than work (sic).”

Bosco further stated, “Akshay Sir’s humor kept the entire team entertained. Kudos to the whole team for pulling off this project seamlessly. I hope audiences enjoy what we’ve created for them (sic).”

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” promises to deliver enthralling and heart-pounding action sequences, with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff performing exciting stunts in the promotions of the film. The movie also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing anti-hero role, along with talented actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant roles.

Release Date of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The film is presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films. It is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. The release date for the film is slated for Eid 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.