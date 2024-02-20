Home

Entertainment

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Choreographer Bosco Martis Shares Experience Working with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff: ‘More Fun Less Work’

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Choreographer Bosco Martis Shares Experience Working with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff: ‘More Fun Less Work’

Professional dancer Bosco Martis who closely worked with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff the upcoming highly anticipated film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan revealed the bromace between the actor. Read along.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Choreographer Bosco Martis Shares Experience Working with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff: ‘More Fun Less Work’

Mumbai: The release of the title track for the upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has sparked anticipation and excitement to new levels. The mesmerising choreography by the acclaimed Bosco-Caesar duo has resulted in a visually stunning masterpiece, complete with a catchy hookstep that is bound to be adored by dance enthusiasts. Every move in the song is a joy to behold, ensuring its instant popularity with audiences nationwide. Take a look at what Bosco Martis had to say about Akshay and Tiger.

Trending Now

Choreographer Bosco Martis Shares His Insights On Akshay and Tiger

The captivating phrase Tere Peeche Tera Yaar Khada is sure to connect with listeners as it is highly memorable, and this song is expected to remain popular on our music playlists for a considerable amount of time. It is anticipated that this song will hold sway over music playlists for an extended period. The title track goes beyond being just a song; it evolves into a stunning visual display, highlighting the skills of more than 100 dancers and leaving viewers amazed.

You may like to read

Talking about Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff working together for the amazing number choreographer Bosco Martis revealed, “ I am sure the journey was truly eventful for the entire team, including Vashu Ji, Akshay Sir, Tiger, Ali, and Himanshu. It’s commendable how they managed a massive crew of more than 100 dancers. Shooting in unique locations added to the excitement. Working with Akshay Sir and Tiger was a joy; their energy made it feel more like fun than work (sic).”

Bosco further stated, “Akshay Sir’s humor kept the entire team entertained. Kudos to the whole team for pulling off this project seamlessly. I hope audiences enjoy what we’ve created for them (sic).”

About ‘Tere Peeche Tera Yaar Khada’ Title Track

The main song not only appears thrilling, but it also showcases the charming friendship between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, captivating audiences even before its debut. Shot at stunning sites in Jerash, Abu Dhabi, and the Roman theater, the song guarantees to be a captivating visual experience.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s X (Twitter) Post:

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment proudly present BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN in collaboration with AAZ films. The film is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. The music is released by Zee Music. According to industry experts, this Pooja Entertainment production is expected to shatter all previous box office records when it hits the screens on Eid in April 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.