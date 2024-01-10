Home

Entertainment

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan EID Release: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Look Suave in New Swaggy Poster

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan EID Release: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Look Suave in New Swaggy Poster

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar shared a new swaggy still from Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan EID Release: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Look Suave in New Swaggy Poster

Bade Miya Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s much-awaited Bade Miya Chote Miyan has been making headlines ever since its announcement. The film, which has Jackky Bhagnani’s support and is helmed by Ali Abbaz Zafar, is scheduled for release this Eid. Tiger and Akshay will be seen together on screen for the first time. With several intriguing images and teases from the movie thus far, the creators have managed to keep fans interested. Now that the three-month countdown to the movie’s premiere has begun, the lead characters of the film have provided yet another glimpse.

Trending Now

Their stunning appearance is evident when they pose in front of the aircraft! Tiger flexed his muscles as he stood next to Khiladi Kumar. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, wore camouflage trousers and a black t-shirt with sleeves. They started the three-month countdown by sharing the new poster. The caption on the collab post read, “Bade aur Chote se milne ka samay ho gaya hai aur kam… Just #3MonthsToBadeMiyanChoteMiyan🤝Meet us in theatres⏳(sic).”

You may like to read

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s New Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Bade Miya Chote Miyan’s latest poster received immense love from social media. Akshay and Tigers fans swamped the comment section with hearts and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, “Akshay sir ka alag hi swag hai, love u sir❤️❤️ (sic).” Another user wrote, “Can’t wait for the humongous 🔥🔥 cinema paaji🔥🔥❤️❤️ I’m definitely sure you both will take action level of indian cinema to next level ❤️❤️ (sic).” The third user wrote, “Tiger bhai 🔥 k samne koi kuch bol skta hai kya !!❤️👉 (sic).” The fourth user wrote, “Ek hi toh dil hai sir, kitni baar jeetoge 👏 (sic).” One of them also hailed the duo as ‘Original action stars 🙌🔥(sic).”

In addition to Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan feature in this action-packed movie. It promises to be entertaining for audiences of all ages, from jaw-dropping stunts to a plot that will keep you captivated.

The film was filmed in Scotland, London, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Speaking about it, Ali Abbas had previously stated, “I am delighted to be an integral part of such a big franchise. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience’s heart and bringing all the entertaining elements in this mass entertainer for the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for EID 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.