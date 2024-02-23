Home

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Foot-Tapping Facts About The Title Track You Must Know

The 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' title track rules our playlists, loved nationwide in five languages. Here are 5 intriguing facts you probably didn't know.

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar are all set to enthral audiences with their most-anticipated film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film is said to have everything including action, drama, and romance. However, what actually has garnered more appreciation among the audience is its title track which was released on Monday. This widely beloved chartbuster continues to captivate audiences nationwide. Released in five languages—Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi—it has garnered immense praise from moviegoers.

Behind that powerpacker performance of Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar, there hides several hardworking moments that the actors have faced together. For the unversed, the shooting of the title track was done in extreme temperatures in Jordan. The actors braved minus-degree temperatures during the shoot. This energetic dance anthem represents the debut collaboration between music composer Vishal Mishra and Anirudh Ravichander. Together, they crafted this dynamic track for audiences to enjoy.

On the other hand, the song has hundreds of dancers along with professional dancers who nailed their performance in the song. Also, a vital role was played by the Department of Agriculture as they ensured that the song was shot smoothly in various historical sites. It’s remarkable that a Bollywood song was filmed for the first time in a tourist destination, highlighting a mix of sophistication, allure, and reverence. The Department of Antiquities ensured the shoot didn’t disrupt local residents or visitors.

Take a look here:



About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The movie is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is produced by Jackky Bhagnnai, Zafar, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. The movie has been mainly shot in locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

