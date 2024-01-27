Home

Entertainment

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar Tests ‘Baaghi’ Tiger Shroff, Fans Hail Powerful Jodi – WATCH

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar Tests ‘Baaghi’ Tiger Shroff, Fans Hail Powerful Jodi – WATCH

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff made the headlines after posting a video that went viral on the internet. The video featured Akshay Kumar training and testing his fellow co-actor in the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Watch viral video.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar Tests 'Baaghi' Tiger Shroff, Fans Hail Powerful Jodi

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar are set to star in an upcoming action thriller titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The teaser for the film was recently released by the makers, generating high levels of excitement among fans. On Friday, Tiger made the headlines on social media when he shared a sneak peek of his training on the set on his social media platform, The video went viral on the internet and received praise from his fans.

Trending Now

Akshay Kumar Becomes The Coach As Tigers Shroff Takes A Flyer Catch- Watch Viral Video

On his Instagram account, Tiger posted the video and captioned it, “Watching @akshaykumar test/training the baaghi.” The video shows Akshay Kumar throwing a ball to Tiger Shroff, who attempts to catch it. The footage was taken on the set of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Fans on social media were quick to react to Tiger’s viral video and appreciated his fitness and skills.

You may like to read

Watch Tiger Shroff’s Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Netizens Appreciate Tiger Sroff’s Fitness

An Instagram user commented, “Today you have become Hardik Pandya sir (fire emoji) (sic).” Another fan wrote, “Flexibility, speed and energy (fire and heart emoji) (sic).” The third comment read, “Tiger is the most inspiring hero (sic).” The fourth fan commented, “If u were a cricketer, U would have been one of the best fielders in the world. Brilliant Tiger sir (sic).”

Another Instagram user wrote, “Super stuff… Little Miya can catch anything anywhere…. Super bro @tigerjackieshroff (sic).” Oh well, today I came to know how Tiger is so speedy, energetic, no alcoholic and pure (fire emoji) Akki’s affair Babu brother (sic).”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser

The teaser started with a brief look at a terrorist attack on Indian military personnel. It then displayed Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in their soldier roles as they battled terrorism and issued a strong warning stating, “Beware, we are India.” It also included a quick look at Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was seen with long hair in a black leather outfit and a mask covering his face.

Everything You Need To Know About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was directed by David Dhawan and featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead roles. It was released in 1998. In contrast, the new Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was announced in February 2023. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, the film is expected to be the biggest hit of 2024.

Along with Akshay and Tiger, the movie will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manushi Chhillar in significant roles. The highly anticipated movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in April this year, during Eid.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.