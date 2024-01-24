Home

Entertainment

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser: Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff’s Film is The Baap of All Actioners With Explosions, Missiles And Helicopters – WATCH

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser: Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff’s Film is The Baap of All Actioners With Explosions, Missiles And Helicopters – WATCH

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a storm of action, thrill and entertainment with the biggest action heroes Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The film will hit the big screens this Eid April 2024.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan‘s teaser provides the most detailed preview of director Ali Abbas Zafar’s action-thriller. A fiery battle between Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who wants to destroy India. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Alaya F. There are action-packed stunts throughout the movie. Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films are producing it, and its release date is set for April 20, 2024, around Eid. Its original release date was set for December 2023. The film was filmed in Scotland, London, India, and the United Arab Emirates.

Trending Now

With captivating action scenes and a patriotic atmosphere, the trailer has made people excited for the movie. This pan-Indian film, which was filmed in breathtaking places like Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, is generating excitement due to its expansive scope and Hollywood-style dramatic vistas. A lot more about the movie remains to be revealed since it is filled with impactful sequences, lively melodies, breathtaking scenery, and much more. The teaser talks volumes about the movie already.

You may like to read

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan crew surprised fans with a ton of surprises in January. The teaser was ultimately released today by the producers, who had previously released several eye-catching posters and movie stills. The movie will be available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Official Teaser – WATCH

Speaking about the teaser, Director Ali Abbas Zafar shares, “Extreme hard work and commitment of shooting in multiple countries with the most talented crew from different parts of the world has gone behind bringing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to the audiences and who better than Akshay Sir and Tiger, India’s original action heroes who would translate the challenging sequences so effortlessly and yet root the film to its target mass audience. More than thrilled to bring this film for their fans and audiences on big screens on Eid April 2024”

Adding to this, producer Jackky Bhagnani says, “The teaser tells its own story with larger-than-life action and the perfect portrayal of iconic roles by Akshay Sir and Tiger Shroff. Additionally, Prithviraj adds a surprising twist, making him the hidden gem. I am thrilled to have our action heroes on board; Ali’s magic is evident once again. We hope audiences feel the dedication of our entire team and appreciate the efforts we’ve put into this project.”

In collaboration with AAZ films, Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Ali Abbas Zafar wrote and directed the film, and Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar produced it. This Pooja Entertainment production is expected to smash all previous big screen records, as foretold by Trade Pandits.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.