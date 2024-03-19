Home

Entertainment

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan To Singham Again, High Octane Action Packed Films To Release In 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan To Singham Again, High Octane Action Packed Films To Release In 2024

The Indian cinema has seen a plethora of films already released in this year. Here is a list of high voltage action-packed film to look out in 2024. The list include films like Baby John and Deva. Read on.

Mumbai: In 2024 the film industry is set to deliver an array of action-packed, thrilling, and larger-than-life movies that will captivate audiences. The year is brimming with a series of major releases, promising an exciting lineup of heart-pounding action films that are poised to entertain moviegoers. From high-octane superhero adventures to heart-stopping thrillers, there’s something for everyone to look forward to in the upcoming lineup of releases.

5 High Voltage Films To Look Out In 2024

With a plethora of big-budget productions on the horizon, audiences can anticipate an exhilarating cinematic experience in 2024. Take a look at the list of exciting action-packed films to hit theatres in 2024.

Singham Again

One highly anticipated film is “Singham Again,” an action thriller directed by Rohit Shetty. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor, all playing significant roles in this enthralling action movie. With such a star-studded lineup, audiences can look forward to heart-thumping entertainment when “Singham Again” hits the big screen.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The fever of Pooja Entertainment’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has already swept the nation. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar in key roles, this action-packed movie is set to hit theaters this Eid. The film has been generating a lot of buzz for all the right reasons. With extensive filming in Jordan, Petra, Wadi Rum & Abu Dhabi, the movie promises some unforgettable action scenes, and we are eagerly anticipating its release.

Baby John

Varun Dhawan stars in the highly anticipated action thriller movie “Baby John,” which is expected to be one of the standout films of the year. Directed by Kalees, the film also features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles. Audiences can look forward to jaw-dropping action scenes that will provide an adrenaline rush and keep them on the edge of their seats.

Deva

“Deva” is a highly anticipated action drama directed by Rosshan Andrrews and starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hedge. The film is set to release in the later half of this year. The story revolves around a brilliant yet rebellious police officer who is investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal that leads him down a thrilling and dangerous path. The film promises to have an interesting storyline with compelling action stunts. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film to experience the excitement it brings.

Kill

The action film “Kill” is set to be released theatrically on 5th July 2024. The movie features a gripping storyline that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. It stars debutante Lakshya, along with Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in August 2023. “Kill” is anticipated to be one of the top action movies of the year, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience for viewers.

The anticipation is building as we eagerly look forward to an action-packed year in the Indian cinema. There are several highly anticipated movies set to release soon, and audiences are counting down the days until they can experience these thrilling films on the big screen. With the promise of blockbuster entertainment, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of these movies.

Overall, the upcoming year promises to be an exhilarating time for movie enthusiasts, with a lineup of highly anticipated releases that are sure to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression. The countdown is on, and the excitement is building as we eagerly await the opportunity to immerse ourselves in these cinematic adventures.

Which Indian film are you looking forward to? What are your thoughts on the above-mentioned high-voltage films?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.