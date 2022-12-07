Bademiyan Chotemiyan Cast Update: Prithviraj Sukumaran Joins Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff as Main Villain

Bademiyan Chotemiyan Cast Update: Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Bademiyan Chotemiyan seems to have gone bigger. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has joined the cast of the film which already features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead. The popular South star will be seen as the main villain ‘Kabir’ in the film. While speaking on the announcement Jackky Bhagnani who has produced the film under his home production ‘Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment’, said, “It’s amazing to have Prithviraj Sukumaran as a cast of Bademiyan Chotemiyan. Having him as an antagonist adds an extra thrill to the film.”

Zafar had earlier clarified that this is not the remake or any sequel to the original 1998 film with the same title. Now, expressing how he’s happy about casting Prithviraj as the main antagonist in the film, the director said, “I am really looking forward to working with the supremely talented Prithviraj. It would be an amazing experience to have such a powerhouse performer in this action entertainer.”

The film will go on floors in early 2023 once Akshay finishes the shooting of his Marathi debut film – Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat – in which he plays the iconic role of the great Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Bademiyan Chotemiyan marks Ali Abbas Zafar’s return to the big screen after the 2019 film Bharat starring Salman Khan. He recently directed Netflix film Jogi starring Diljit Dosanjh. Bademiyan Chotemiyan is written and directed by Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Earlier, speaking about its connection with the 1998 film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead, Zafar had told PTI, “It is a completely new film and has nothing to do with the old film. It is an action film set in the current time. Soon you will hear more news about the film as we are in the process of casting leading ladies, which will be done hopefully by the end of this month or early next month.”

— inputs from press release