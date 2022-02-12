Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Badhaai Do hit the theatres yesterday. Despite being the first film to release in cinemas after the third wave of coronavirus pandemic, the film set the cash registers ringing. It raked in Rs 1.65 crore on day 1. Popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share an update on the film’s performance at the box office.Also Read - Badhaai Do Movie Review: This Film Has a Clear Heart But Confused Mind!

"#BadhaaiDo records low numbers on Day 1… Select multiplexes of #Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR contribute maximum to the total… Numbers improved towards evening shows… Needs to gather pace on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹1.65 cr. #India biz," Adarsh wrote in a tweet.

#BadhaaiDo records low numbers on Day 1… Select multiplexes of #Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR contribute maximum to the total… Numbers improved towards evening shows… Needs to gather pace on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 1.65 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/2Ef3Q64Y5m — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 12, 2022

It is worth noting that as of now, in several states, theaters are allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Badhaai Do is based on same sex relationships and the concept of lavender marriage. Bhumi is happy with the reaction that viewers have given to the trailer and said the story of Badhaai Do will be an eye-opener for the people of India.

Have you seen Badhaai Do yet? Sound off in the comments below.