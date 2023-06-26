Home

Badshah Provides Explanation for ‘BTS Biba’ Lyrics Amid BTS ARMY Controversy

Badshah responds to the controversy sparked by his song "Issa Vibe" and the controversial 'BTS Biba' lyrics, addressing the backlash from BTS ARMY.

The song 'Issa Vibe' was recently released and garnered widespread popularity. (Credits: Instagram)

After facing massive backlash from BTS fans, also called the ARMY, regarding the controversial ‘BTS Bibba’ lyrics in his latest song “Issa Vibe”, popular Indian rapper and musician Badshah has responded to the reactions through a post on Instagram. The song ‘Issa Vibe’ was recently released as part of the movie Bloody Daddy and garnered widespread popularity. However, amid its success, Badshah got embroiled in a significant controversy due to certain lyrics that referenced BTS. Fans of the highly acclaimed K-pop boy band took offense to these lyrics and vehemently criticised the rapper. The lyrics that sparked the controversy were ‘BTS Bibba,’ which they believed translated to pretty women. The BTS ARMY interpreted it as Badshah intending to belittle the K-pop band. This misunderstanding led to a massive uproar on Twitter, with fans urging Badshah to apologise to the band. Some even accused him of leveraging BTS’ name for personal gain and attention, while others slammed him for being disrespectful to other artists.

After enduring the backlash from the BTS ARMY, Badshah responded and provided clarification in a recent Instagram story. Taking to his story, he penned, “Playlist mein BAD BUNNY BTS ‘BIEBER'” accompanied by an ear emoji, subtly implying that he was indirectly urging them to pay closer attention to the lyrics.

While this has provided the much-needed clarification to all the unhappy fans, Badshah’s response to the backlash demonstrates his willingness to address the situation and provide clarity. By engaging directly with his fans through social media, he aimed to rectify the misunderstanding and emphasise that his intentions were not malicious.

Following his clarification, fans expressed their relief that he had no intention to insult BTS and conveyed gratitude for addressing the issue. In the wake of this controversy, numerous supporters of Badshah came to his defense and slammed the BTS ARMY for their criticism.

