Badshah and Isha Rikhi end marriage after 5 months, cite mutual respect behind decision: ‘Respect our privacy…’

Badshah and Isha Rikhi have announced that their marriage has come to an end. In identical statements shared on Instagram Stories, the couple said the decision was made with mutual respect and requested people to respect their privacy.

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Badshah and Isha Rikhi part ways after 5 months of marriage (PC: Instagram)

Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi have confirmed that they are going their separate ways after a short marriage. The couple shared matching statements on Instagram on August 31 and asked people not to speculate about the reasons behind their decision. Their announcement comes months after their marriage became public and follows weeks of rumours about trouble in their relationship. Badshah and Isha had largely kept their personal life private and rarely spoke about their time together. With the latest statement, both have made it clear that they want to move ahead separately while maintaining respect for each other.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi announce separation

In their statement Badshah and Isha said their decision was mutual. They wrote, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time.”

The couple also made it clear that they do not plan to issue further comments about their relationship. Their statement added, “This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship.”

Their private marriage

Badshah and Isha had kept their relationship largely away from public attention. Reports about their marriage emerged in March 2026 after Isha’s mother Poonam Rikhi shared photographs from what was described as an intimate ceremony.

The couple had reportedly been together for nearly four years before getting married. Isha later acknowledged their marriage during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session in June. Even after that confirmation they continued to maintain a low profile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POONAM RIKHI (@poonamrikhi6)

Isha’s social media posts sparked questions

Speculation about problems between the two began in July. On July 26 Isha shared a collection of photographs and videos featuring herself and Badshah with the caption “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope”.

She later posted a more serious message about feeling afraid and overwhelmed within the relationship. Isha wrote, “There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do. Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I’m choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I’m finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

Badshah’s earlier marriage

This is Badshah’s second marriage to end in divorce. He was previously married to Jasmine Masih. They married in 2012 and welcomed their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh in January 2017.

The couple later separated and finalised their divorce in 2020. Jasmine subsequently moved to London with their daughter. Badshah and Jasmine have continued to co-parent Jessemy.

Badshah releases new Marathi track

On August 31 Badshah also released his first Marathi hip-hop song titled Chimna. The track features Divya Kumar and Marathi folk artist Nagesh Morwekar with music produced by Hiten. Marathi actor Neha Khan also appears in the song’s video.