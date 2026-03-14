Badshah in trouble over ‘Tateeree’: Women’s commission calls for arrest, seeks passport seizure

Popular rapper Badshah has landed in fresh controversy after the Haryana State Commission for Women demanded his arrest over the alleged use of objectionable lyrics and visuals in his recently released Haryanvi music video “Tateeree.” The matter escalated on Friday when the commission claimed that the rapper failed to appear before them within the stipulated deadline. The panel had earlier issued him a notice asking him to present himself in Panipat and explain the allegations surrounding the song.

The issue has triggered a wider debate around the portrayal of women in music videos and the responsibility of artists when producing content that reaches millions of viewers online.

Women’s Commission seeks Badshahs’ arrest

According to reports, Badshah had been directed to appear before the commission by 3 PM on Friday, following a notice issued on March 6. When he did not show up, the commission chairperson, Renu Bhatia, called for strict action. Speaking to reporters, Bhatia said she had instructed authorities to ensure the rapper is brought before the commission.

“I have ordered SP Panipat to get Badshah arrested from anywhere, any place and issue search orders,” she said. She further alleged that the lyrics of the song contain language that insults women and girls from Haryana. According to the commission, the rapper had been asked to appear before March 13 to address concerns about a song “in which Haryana daughters have been insulted with inappropriate words and language.”

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Bhatia also confirmed that FIRs have already been registered in Panchkula and Jind in connection with the matter.

Commission requests passport seizure

The commission has also taken additional steps to ensure the rapper does not leave the country. Bhatia said she has written to authorities requesting that Badshah’s passport be seized. In addition, the panel has reportedly written to the National Commission for Women requesting that no shows featuring the rapper be organised anywhere in the country until the issue is resolved.

Meanwhile, a lawyer representing Badshah appeared before the commission in Panipat and asked for more time, claiming that the summons had not been properly received. “Under the law, everyone has the right to present their side. But here that is not being given,” the lawyer told reporters.

Badshah apologises, song taken down

The controversy began soon after the release of the song “Tateeree,” which quickly attracted criticism online for its lyrics and visuals. Critics argued that the video showed minor girls in school uniforms throwing away their school bags and running away from studies, which many felt sent a problematic message. Following the backlash, Badshah shared a video message on Instagram apologising for hurting sentiments and announced that the song would be removed.

However, the matter has since moved beyond social media outrage and into legal territory.

Police begin legal action

Authorities have already started taking action in the case. The Panchkula Police recently initiated the process to issue a look-out circular against the rapper to prevent him from leaving the country. Police officials also said that multiple teams have been formed to track down the singer if required. According to the police statement, the song also includes words that allegedly depict the school environment and education system in a misleading manner.

“The use of words such as Badshala in the song has also been found to depict the school environment and education misleadingly and inappropriately. Furthermore, objectionable and derogatory expressions towards women and girls have also been identified in the lyrics,” the statement read.

With legal proceedings now underway, the controversy around “Tateeree” continues to grow, putting the spotlight firmly on Badshah and the ongoing debate over creative freedom and social responsibility in popular music.