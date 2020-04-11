Singer and rapper Badshah, who has been accused of plagiarism for his latest single ‘Genda Phool’ has turned down all the claims. He was accused of plagiarising Ratan Kahar’s Bengali folk song ‘Borlok er Bitilo’ that was written by him in the 1970s. Speaking To Mumbai Mirror about the plagiarism row, he said, “If it was a case of plagiarism, we would be facing the consequences by now. The original song has been recreated several times in the past, even in Bengali films, and Ratan ji has never been credited. It’s sad because royalties are an artiste’s only source of income. I want to share the royalty of this song with him.” He has also promised to ‘meet him and record a song with him’. Also Read - Genda Phool Controversy: Badshah to Give Due Credit And Monetary Help to Folk Singer Ratan Kahar

Earlier, Badshah shared a detailed post where he revealed that he was trying to reach Ratan and was unaware of his whereabouts. Ratan spoke to news agency, IANS and said, "It feels great that such a renowned artist has used my song and has expressed his desire to help me. I have watched his video and I liked it. I hope Badshah will help me. I expect a little monetary help from him. I live in a poverty-stricken condition and will be glad to receive his help."

Badshah extended the help of Rs 5 lakh to the 80-year-old singer and even announced that he will be sharing the royalty of the song ‘Genda Phool’.

Genda Phool, with a music video featuring Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez, has been trending ever since release.