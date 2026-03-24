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Badshahs Tateeree Row: Haryana Police issues strict reel warning, accounts may be...; Check full details

Badshah’s Tateeree Row: Haryana Police issues strict reel warning, accounts may be…; Check full details

From court relief to police crackdown, Badshah’s ‘Tateeree’ controversy takes a serious legal turn.

The controversy around Badshah’s song Tateeree is only getting bigger, and now it has moved beyond social media outrage to strict legal action. While the Punjab and Haryana High Court has given temporary relief to the rapper by staying his arrest, the Haryana Police has taken a firm stand against the song. In a major crackdown, authorities have removed 857 online links related to the track from platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

But that’s not all, the warning that followed has caught everyone’s attention.

Badshah’s Tateeree: Haryana Police Action: Reels on the song could lead to jail?

Haryana Police has made it very clear that using the song in reels or videos could land users in serious trouble. Additional Director General of Police Shibas Kaviraj warned that anyone found creating or sharing reels using the controversial track may face strict legal action. This includes blocking of social media accounts and, in repeated cases, even jail. The move is part of a larger effort to control what officials describe as objectionable content, especially involving women and minors.

Badshah’s Tateeree: Total 857 YouTube videos and Instagram reels taken down

According to the police, the action was taken after an FIR was registered in Panchkula on March 6. Out of the 857 links removed:

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154 were YouTube videos

703 were Instagram reels

Authorities have also issued notices to social media platforms, asking them to immediately remove all versions of the song, including re-uploads and short-format videos. At the same time, cyber police teams are actively monitoring platforms to track any new uploads linked to the song.

Why is ‘Tateeree’ facing Backlash?

The controversy began due to the song’s lyrics, which have been called inappropriate, especially in the context of school-going girls. Officials say such content may violate multiple laws, including provisions under the Indian justice system, IT Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal emphasised that protecting the dignity of women and minors is a top priority, and such content will not be tolerated.

Badshah’s Response: Apology and legal relief

Amid the growing backlash, Badshah has already shared an apology video on social media. He has also approached the High Court, challenging the lookout notice issued against him and seeking a halt to actions initiated by the Haryana Women’s Commission. The court has currently stayed his arrest, and police have confirmed that the lookout notice has been withdrawn. For now, the rapper is cooperating with the investigation.

The matter has now reached the National Commission for Women (NCW), which has taken suo motu notice of the issue. Badshah, along with others associated with the song, including the director and producer, has been asked to appear before the commission on March 25. The commission stated that the song appears “objectionable” at first glance and may violate existing laws.

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