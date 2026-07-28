Badshah’s wife Isha Rikhi shares cryptic post amid separation rumours: ‘I’m ready to stop pretending…’

Separation rumours surrounding rapper Badshah and actress Isha Rikhi have resurfaced after the latter posted an emotional note on social media. While neither has confirmed the speculation, the post has left fans wondering if all is well between the couple.

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Badshah with wife Isha Rikhi (PC: Instagram)

Badshah and his wife, actress Isha Rikhi, are once again in the spotlight after the latter shared a cryptic post on social media, adding fuel to ongoing rumours about trouble in their marriage. The emotional note, which hinted at silence, fear and personal struggles, quickly caught the attention of fans, with many wondering if the couple are going through a difficult phase. The speculation has been building over the past few days following a series of emotional posts shared by Isha. While social media has been flooded with theories about a possible separation, neither Badshah nor Isha has publicly confirmed or addressed the rumours. Until an official statement is made, the reports remain purely speculative.

Isha Rikhi’s shares cryptic post on Instagram

Isha Rikhi took to Instagram to share an emotional note in which she reflected on staying silent despite personal struggles. She has opened up about staying silent for a long time and described feeling overwhelmed by what she believed was her husband’s influence, power, and resources. She suggested that her silence came from fear and that she was now choosing to express herself openly. The message quickly went viral, with many social media users expressing concern over her well-being.

Isha’s post reads, “There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do. Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I’m choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I’m finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

Her statement came just days after another emotional post featuring unseen moments from her wedding with Badshah, accompanied by the caption, “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope.” That post had already sparked rumours of a possible rift between the couple.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi: How the separation rumours began?

Speculation about the Badshah and Isha Rikhi’s relationship first gained momentum after Isha shared a montage of wedding memories with a heartbreak emoji and an emotional caption which reads “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope”. Fans noticed a different tone of the post and began questioning whether the newlyweds were facing marital issues.

Adding to the buzz, several reports claimed that Badshah and Isha had unfollowed each other on Instagram, further fuelling rumours of a separation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

Badshah and Isha Rikhi’s relationship timeline

Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony earlier this year in March 2026 after keeping their relationship away from the public eye. News of their wedding surfaced when Isha’s mother shared photographs from the celebrations on social media.

The couple had reportedly known each other for several years before getting married. Their wedding came nearly six years after Badshah’s separation from his first wife, Jasmine Masih, with whom he shares a daughter.

For now, the rumours remain unconfirmed, and fans are waiting for an official statement from either Isha Rikhi or Badshah regarding their relationship status.