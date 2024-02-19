Home

BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone gave actor Jonathan Glazer the Best Film not in English Language award for 'The Zone of Interest,' at the awards in London's Royal Festival Hall - Watch video!

BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone Proudly Represents Indian Culture in Saree, Presents Major Award - Watch

BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone attended the 77th BAFTA Film Awards 2024 on Sunday night. She handed actor Jonathan Glazer, who starred in; The Zone of Interest,’ the Best Film Not in English Language award. Jonathan Glazer was not the only nominee in the category; Anatomy of a Fall, Past Lives, 20 Days in Mariupol, and Society of the Snow were also nominated. The BAFTA Film Awards ceremony is currently underway at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Deepika Padukone turned heads on the BAFTA Awards 2024 red carpet as she wore a shimmering gold and silver-coloured saree covered in sequins. She wore it with a strappy-sleeved matching blouse. She went for dewy makeup and kohl-rimmed eyes for the glossy look. Her appearance was enhanced by her unkempt hairstyle and statement earrings. Recently, the ‘Pathaan‘ star expressed her thanks for being selected to present at the BAFTA Awards. Deepika appeared on the red carpet at the event alongside Bradley Cooper and Cillian Murphy.

Deepika Padukone Presents ‘Best Film Not in English Language’ Award at BAFTA 2024:

Full video of Deepika Padukone announcing the Film Not in the English Language Award for ‘The Zone of Interest’ on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 ✨#DeepikaPadukone #BAFTA2024 #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Wl7RqxjWlz — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@pikashusbandd) February 18, 2024

Amid cheers from the crowd, Deepika took the stage to present the award. The awards were aired live on Lionsgate Play in India. The London Royal Festival Hall served as the venue for the event. Hugh Grant, Lily Collins, David Beckham, Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh, and Dua Lipa were among the other presenters on the list.

For the unversed, Oppenheimer took home seven awards at the function, including best actor, director, and film. The Zone of Interest took home three awards, while Poor Things took home five. For Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan received his first Best Director BAFTA, and Cillian Murphy took home the Best Actor honours.

On the film front, Deepika Padukone most recently starred alongside Hrithik Roshan in the aerial action thriller ‘Fighter.’ The film, which was directed by Siddharth Anand and included important parts for Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, was well-received by critics. ‘Kalki 2898 AD‘, a sci-fi action thriller starring Prabhas from South Africa, is her next project. The movie, which is helmed by Nag Ashwin and features Amitabh Bachchan, will be released in theatres on May 9, 2024.

(With ANI inputs)

