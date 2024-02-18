Home

BAFTA 2024: When and Where to Watch 77th British Academy Awards In India

The BAFTAs, hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, celebrate excellence in both British and international cinema.

The film award season is slowly inching towards the 96th edition of the Academy Awards. Ahead of that, the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2024 has now everyone’s attention. The award ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts to honour the best British and international contributions to film. This year, the BAFTA award ceremony will mark the 77th edition as the first ceremony took place in 1949. The highlight of this award ceremony for Indians would be Deepika Padukone as the actress will grace the ceremony as a presenter.

When and Where to Watch BAFTA 2024 in India?

The BAFTA 2024 ceremony will begin on February 18, 2024, at 7 pm GMT at the Royal Festival Hall in London. As per the Indian Standard Time, the award show will commence at 12.30 am on February 19. Distinguished figures from the film industry are expected to attend the event, which will showcase intense competition across a range of categories. People who wish to watch the show in India can tune in to Lionsgate Play to catch the red carpet program and the award ceremony. Apart from Indian viewers, people living in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Indonesia can also watch the event on Lionsgate Play.

Who is Hosting the BAFTA 2024?

The show will be hosted by Scottish actor David Tennant. Tennant succeeds previous hosts Richard E. Grant and Rebel Wilson, who hosted in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

BAFTA 2024 Nomination

The first nomination for the BAFTA 2024 is the historical drama Oppenheimer, which received 13 nominations. Poor Things and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon are also on the nomination list as each secured nine nominations. Further, other movies and shows such as courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall and The Holdovers, a comedy set in a boys’ boarding school, and Barbie are also in the nominations for BAFTA.

Meanwhile, apart from Deepika Padukone, celebrities such as David Beckham, Cate Blanchett, and Dua Lipa will also present an award.

