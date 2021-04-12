BAFTA Awards 2021 Full Winners List: The 74th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards were announced on Sunday, April 11, 2021. American drama film Nomadland, released last year, won the Best Film Award, Best Director Award, Lead Actress Award and Best Cinematography. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas May Just Win BAFTA 2021 For The White Tiger, Parineeti Chopra Keeps Her Fingers Crossed

Here is the complete list of Winners:

Best film

The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland – WINNER
Promising Young Woman
Best actress

Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland – WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Best actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins, The Father – WINNER
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland – WINNER
Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Sarah Gavron, Rocks

Bafta fellowship

Ang Lee

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

Bukky Bakray – WINNER
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù
Conrad Khan

Outstanding British film

Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman – WINNER
Rocks
Saint Maud

Best original score

Mank
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Soul – WINNER

Best documentary

Collective
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher – WINNER
The Social Dilemma

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director) – WINNER
Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]
Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]

Best supporting actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah – WINNER
Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Best original screenplay

Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Jack Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman – WINNER
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best supporting actress

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali, Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari – WINNER

Best cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland – WINNER

Best film not in the English language

Another Round – WINNER
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best editing

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal – WINNER
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best adapted screenplay

Moira Buffini, The Dig
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father – WINNER
Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, The Mauritanian
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

Best animated film

Onward
Soul – WINNER
Wolfwalkers

Best casting

Calm With Horses
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Rocks – WINNER

Best production design

The Dig
The Father
Mank – WINNER
News of the World
Rebecca

Best costume design

Ammonite
The Dig
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – WINNER
Mank

Best makeup and hair

The Dig
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – WINNER
Mank
Pinocchio

Best sound

Greyhound
News of the World
Nomadland
Soul
Sound of Metal – WINNER

Best special visual effects

Greyhound
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet – WINNER

Best British short animation

The Fire Next Time
The Owl and the Pussycat – WINNER
The Song of a Lost Boy

Best British short film

Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present – WINNER

The outstanding British contribution to cinema

Noel Clarke