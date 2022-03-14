BAFTA Awards 2022 Winners: The 75th edition of British Academy Film Awards, often shortened to BAFTA or Bafta, was conducted with a starry ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday. Warner Bros’ Dune and Benedict Cumberbatch’s ThePower of the Dog and so on were some of the awards season favorites that took home BAFTA trophies at the in-person ceremony hosted by Rebel Wilson, The Hollywood Reporter reported.Also Read - BAFTA Awards 2021: Nomadland Wins Big, Here is The Complete List of Winners

Here is a list of winners in the main categories at the 2022 BAFTAs:

Best Film: The Power of the Dog (Winner)

Director: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (Winner)

Outstanding British Film: Belfast (Winner)

Leading Actress: Joanna Scanlan, After Love (Winner)

Leading Actor: Will Smith, King Richard (Winner)

Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (Winner)

Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, CODA (Winner)

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director, Or Producer: The Harder They Fall (Winner)

Film Not In The English Language: Drive My Car (Winner)

Documentary: Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Winner)

Animated Film: Encanto (Winner)

Original Screenplay: Licorice Pizza (Winner)

Adapted Screenplay: CODA (Winner)

Original Score: Dune (Winner)

Cinematography: Dune (Winner)

Editing: No Time to Die (Winner)

Production Design: Dune (Winner)

Make-Up And Hair: The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Winner)

Costume Design: Cruella (Winner)

Sound: Dune (Winner)

Special Visual Effects: Dune (Winner)

Casting: West Side Story (Winner)

British Short Film: The Black Cop (Winner)

British Short Animation: Do Not Feed The Pigeons (Winner)

