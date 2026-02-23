Home

Entertainment

BAFTA Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another makes history, but it’s the Best Actor Award that has surprised everyone, bagged by…

Discover all the winners from the 2026 BAFTA Awards, including record-breaking films, unexpected victories, and standout performances that captured the spotlight.

The 79th British Academy Film Awards took London by storm on February 22, 2026. With Alan Cumming as the host, the Royal Festival Hall was filled with glamour, glitz and excitement. Stars like Alia Bhatt, Emma Stone and Kate Hudson stole the show with their stunning fashion choices.

The ceremony celebrated the best films and performances from the past year, leaving audiences talking about some unforgettable surprises, including the heartfelt tribute to “He-Man of Bollywood, late superstar Dharmendra, in the Memoriam ceremony.

The legendary night with remarkable surprises

After the glitz, the awards themselves told a story of dominance and surprises. One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, led the nominations with 14 nods and came away with multiple wins, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama Sinners also made a mark, winning for Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress with Wunmi Mosaku. Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet earned Outstanding British Film and led Jessie Buckley to her Best Leading Actress win. India’s Boong carved history by winning Best Children’s and Family Film, defeating other popular titles like Lilo & Stitch and Zootopia 2.

But it was the 2025 film I Swear, which took everyone by surprise, especially after actor Robert Aramayo bagged two awards in the same night, one for the Rising Star Award and another for Best Leading Actor by beating Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet in the race.

Also read: Farhan Akhtar Boong win at BAFTA 2026 creates history; actor opens up on backing the film: ‘We rarely get to watch…’

Here’s the Full Winners List of the 79th British Academy Film Awards 2026

Best Film

Hamnet — Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes

Marty Supreme — Timothée Chalamet, Anthony Katagas, Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another — Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson — Winner

Sentimental Value — Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar

Sinners — Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ryan Coogler

Outstanding British Film

28 Years Later — Danny Boyle, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Alex Garland

The Ballad Of Wallis Island — James Griffiths, Rupert Majendie, Tom Basden, Tim Key

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy — Michael Morris, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jo Wallett, Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer, Abi Morgan

Die My Love — Lynne Ramsay, Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Lawrence, Justine Cirrocchi, Andrea Calderwood, Enda Walsh, Alice Birch

H Is For Hawk — Philippa Lowthorpe, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Emma Donoghue

Hamnet — Chloé Zhao, Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes, Maggie O’Farrell — Winner

I Swear — Kirk Jones, Georgia Bayliff, Piers Tempest

Mr Burton — Marc Evans, Ed Talfan, Josh Hyams, Hannah Thomas, Trevor Matthews, Tom Bullough

Pillion — Harry Lighton, Emma Norton, Lee Groombridge, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe

Steve — Tim Mielants, Alan Moloney, Cillian Murphy, Max Porter

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

The Ceremony — Jack King, Hollie Bryan, Lucy Meer

My Father’s Shadow — Akinola Davies Jr., Wale Davies — Winner

Pillion — Harry Lighton

A Want In Her — Myrid Carten

Wasteman — Cal McMau, Hunter Andrews, Eoin Doran

Film Not In The English Language

It Was Just An Accident — Jafar Panahi, Philippe Martin

The Secret Agent — Kleber Mendonça Filho, Emilie Lesclaux

Sentimental Value — Joachim Trier, Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar — Winner

Sirāt — Oliver Laxe, Domingo Corral

The Voice Of Hind Rajab — Kaouther Ben Hania, Nadim Cheikhrouha

Documentary

2000 Meters To Andriivka — Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson-Rath

Apocalypse In The Tropics — Petra Costa, Alessandra Orofino

Cover-Up — Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus, Olivia Streisand, Yoni Golijev

Mr. Nobody Against Putin — David Borenstein, Helle Faber, Radovan Síbrt, Alžběta Karásková — Winner

The Perfect Neighbor — Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu, Sam Bisbee

Animated Film

Elio — Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, Mary Alice Drumm

Little Amélie — Mailys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago, Edwina Liard, Claire Le Combe, Henri Magalon

Zootropolis 2 — Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino — Winner

Children’s & Family Film

Arco — Ugo Bienvenu, Félix De Givry, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman

Boong — Lakshmipriya Devi, Ritesh Sidhwani — Winner

Lilo & Stitch — Dean Fleischer Camp, Jonathan Eirich

Zootropolis 2 — Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino

Director

Bugonia — Yorgos Lanthimos

Hamnet — Chloé Zhao

Marty Supreme — Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson — Winner

Sentimental Value — Joachim Trier

Sinners — Ryan Coogler

Original Screenplay

I Swear — Kirk Jones

Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

The Secret Agent — Kleber Mendonça Filho

Sentimental Value — Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Sinners — Ryan Coogler — Winner

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad Of Wallis Island — Tom Basden, Tim Key

Bugonia — Will Tracy

Hamnet — Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell

One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson — Winner

Pillion — Harry Lighton

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley — Hamnet — Winner

Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti — One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value

Emma Stone — Bugonia

Leading Actor

Robert Aramayo — I Swear — Winner

Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan — Sinners

Jesse Plemons — Bugonia

Supporting Actress

Odessa A’Zion — Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners — Winner

Carey Mulligan — The Ballad Of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another

Emily Watson — Hamnet

Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro — One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein

Paul Mescal — Hamnet

Peter Mullan — I Swear

Sean Penn — One Battle After Another — Winner

Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value

Casting

I Swear — Lauren Evans — Winner

Marty Supreme — Jennifer Venditti

One Battle After Another — Cassandra Kulukundis

Sentimental Value — Yngvill Kolset Haga, Avy Kaufman

Sinners — Francine Maisler

Cinematography

Frankenstein — Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme — Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another — Michael Bauman — Winner

Sinners — Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Train Dreams — Adolpho Veloso

Editing

F1 — Stephen Mirrione

A House Of Dynamite — Kirk Baxter

Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another — Andy Jurgensen — Winner

Sinners — Michael P. Shawver

Costume Design

Frankenstein — Kate Hawley — Winner

Hamnet — Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme — Miyako Bellizzi

Sinners — Ruth E. Carter

Wicked: For Good — Paul Tazewell

Make Up & Hair

Frankenstein — Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many — Winner

Hamnet — Nicole Stafford

Marty Supreme — Kyra Panchenko, Kay Georgiou, Mike Fontaine

Sinners — Siân Richards, Shunika Terry, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine

Wicked: For Good — Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Mark Coulier, Sarah Nuth

Original Score

Bugonia — Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein — Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet — Max Richter

One Battle After Another — Jonny Greenwood

Sinners — Ludwig Göransson — Winner

Production Design

Frankenstein — Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau — Winner

Hamnet — Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton

Marty Supreme — Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

One Battle After Another — Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

Sinners — Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne

Sound

F1 — Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta — Winner

Frankenstein — Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem

One Battle After Another — Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor

Sinners — Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco

Warfare — Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner

Special Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire And Ash — Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon — Winner

F1 — Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington

Frankenstein — Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell

How To Train Your Dragon — Christian Mänz, Francois Lambert, Glen McIntosh, Terry Palmer

The Lost Bus — Charlie Noble, Brandon K. McLaughlin, David Zaretti

British Short Animation

Cardboard — J.P. Vine, Michaela Manas Malina

Solstice — Luke Angus

Two Black Boys In Paradise — Baz Sells, Dean Atta, Ben Jackson — Winner

British Short Film

Magid / Zafar — Luis Hindman, Sufiyaan Salam, Aidan Robert Brooks

Nostalgie — Kathryn Ferguson, Stacey Gregg, Marc Robinson, Kath Mattock

Terence — Edem Kelman, Noah Reich

This Is Endometriosis — Georgie Wileman, Matt Houghton, Harriette Wright — Winner

Welcome Home Freckles — Huiju Park, Nathan Hendren

EE Rising Star Award (Public Vote)

Robert Aramayo — Winner

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling

The 2026 BAFTA Awards proved to be a night full of surprises, record-breaking wins and memorable performances. While One Battle After Another dominated several major categories, it was the unexpected victories, especially Robert Aramayo’s double win for I Swear, that kept everyone talking.

