By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BAFTA Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another makes history, but it’s the Best Actor Award that has surprised everyone, bagged by…
Discover all the winners from the 2026 BAFTA Awards, including record-breaking films, unexpected victories, and standout performances that captured the spotlight.
The 79th British Academy Film Awards took London by storm on February 22, 2026. With Alan Cumming as the host, the Royal Festival Hall was filled with glamour, glitz and excitement. Stars like Alia Bhatt, Emma Stone and Kate Hudson stole the show with their stunning fashion choices.
The ceremony celebrated the best films and performances from the past year, leaving audiences talking about some unforgettable surprises, including the heartfelt tribute to “He-Man of Bollywood, late superstar Dharmendra, in the Memoriam ceremony.
The legendary night with remarkable surprises
After the glitz, the awards themselves told a story of dominance and surprises. One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, led the nominations with 14 nods and came away with multiple wins, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.
Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama Sinners also made a mark, winning for Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress with Wunmi Mosaku. Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet earned Outstanding British Film and led Jessie Buckley to her Best Leading Actress win. India’s Boong carved history by winning Best Children’s and Family Film, defeating other popular titles like Lilo & Stitch and Zootopia 2.
But it was the 2025 film I Swear, which took everyone by surprise, especially after actor Robert Aramayo bagged two awards in the same night, one for the Rising Star Award and another for Best Leading Actor by beating Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet in the race.
Also read: Farhan Akhtar Boong win at BAFTA 2026 creates history; actor opens up on backing the film: ‘We rarely get to watch…’
Here’s the Full Winners List of the 79th British Academy Film Awards 2026
Best Film
- Hamnet — Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes
- Marty Supreme — Timothée Chalamet, Anthony Katagas, Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another — Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson — Winner
- Sentimental Value — Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar
- Sinners — Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ryan Coogler
Outstanding British Film
- 28 Years Later — Danny Boyle, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Alex Garland
- The Ballad Of Wallis Island — James Griffiths, Rupert Majendie, Tom Basden, Tim Key
- Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy — Michael Morris, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jo Wallett, Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer, Abi Morgan
- Die My Love — Lynne Ramsay, Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Lawrence, Justine Cirrocchi, Andrea Calderwood, Enda Walsh, Alice Birch
- H Is For Hawk — Philippa Lowthorpe, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Emma Donoghue
- Hamnet — Chloé Zhao, Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes, Maggie O’Farrell — Winner
- I Swear — Kirk Jones, Georgia Bayliff, Piers Tempest
- Mr Burton — Marc Evans, Ed Talfan, Josh Hyams, Hannah Thomas, Trevor Matthews, Tom Bullough
- Pillion — Harry Lighton, Emma Norton, Lee Groombridge, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe
- Steve — Tim Mielants, Alan Moloney, Cillian Murphy, Max Porter
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
- The Ceremony — Jack King, Hollie Bryan, Lucy Meer
- My Father’s Shadow — Akinola Davies Jr., Wale Davies — Winner
- Pillion — Harry Lighton
- A Want In Her — Myrid Carten
- Wasteman — Cal McMau, Hunter Andrews, Eoin Doran
Film Not In The English Language
- It Was Just An Accident — Jafar Panahi, Philippe Martin
- The Secret Agent — Kleber Mendonça Filho, Emilie Lesclaux
- Sentimental Value — Joachim Trier, Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar — Winner
- Sirāt — Oliver Laxe, Domingo Corral
- The Voice Of Hind Rajab — Kaouther Ben Hania, Nadim Cheikhrouha
Documentary
- 2000 Meters To Andriivka — Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson-Rath
- Apocalypse In The Tropics — Petra Costa, Alessandra Orofino
- Cover-Up — Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus, Olivia Streisand, Yoni Golijev
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin — David Borenstein, Helle Faber, Radovan Síbrt, Alžběta Karásková — Winner
- The Perfect Neighbor — Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu, Sam Bisbee
Animated Film
- Elio — Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, Mary Alice Drumm
- Little Amélie — Mailys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago, Edwina Liard, Claire Le Combe, Henri Magalon
- Zootropolis 2 — Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino — Winner
Children’s & Family Film
- Arco — Ugo Bienvenu, Félix De Givry, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman
- Boong — Lakshmipriya Devi, Ritesh Sidhwani — Winner
- Lilo & Stitch — Dean Fleischer Camp, Jonathan Eirich
- Zootropolis 2 — Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino
Director
- Bugonia — Yorgos Lanthimos
- Hamnet — Chloé Zhao
- Marty Supreme — Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson — Winner
- Sentimental Value — Joachim Trier
- Sinners — Ryan Coogler
Original Screenplay
- I Swear — Kirk Jones
- Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
- The Secret Agent — Kleber Mendonça Filho
- Sentimental Value — Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
- Sinners — Ryan Coogler — Winner
Adapted Screenplay
- The Ballad Of Wallis Island — Tom Basden, Tim Key
- Bugonia — Will Tracy
- Hamnet — Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
- One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson — Winner
- Pillion — Harry Lighton
Leading Actress
- Jessie Buckley — Hamnet — Winner
- Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti — One Battle After Another
- Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone — Bugonia
Leading Actor
- Robert Aramayo — I Swear — Winner
- Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan — Sinners
- Jesse Plemons — Bugonia
Supporting Actress
- Odessa A’Zion — Marty Supreme
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value
- Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners — Winner
- Carey Mulligan — The Ballad Of Wallis Island
- Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another
- Emily Watson — Hamnet
Supporting Actor
- Benicio Del Toro — One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal — Hamnet
- Peter Mullan — I Swear
- Sean Penn — One Battle After Another — Winner
- Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value
Casting
- I Swear — Lauren Evans — Winner
- Marty Supreme — Jennifer Venditti
- One Battle After Another — Cassandra Kulukundis
- Sentimental Value — Yngvill Kolset Haga, Avy Kaufman
- Sinners — Francine Maisler
Cinematography
- Frankenstein — Dan Laustsen
- Marty Supreme — Darius Khondji
- One Battle After Another — Michael Bauman — Winner
- Sinners — Autumn Durald Arkapaw
- Train Dreams — Adolpho Veloso
Editing
- F1 — Stephen Mirrione
- A House Of Dynamite — Kirk Baxter
- Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another — Andy Jurgensen — Winner
- Sinners — Michael P. Shawver
Costume Design
- Frankenstein — Kate Hawley — Winner
- Hamnet — Malgosia Turzanska
- Marty Supreme — Miyako Bellizzi
- Sinners — Ruth E. Carter
- Wicked: For Good — Paul Tazewell
Make Up & Hair
- Frankenstein — Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many — Winner
- Hamnet — Nicole Stafford
- Marty Supreme — Kyra Panchenko, Kay Georgiou, Mike Fontaine
- Sinners — Siân Richards, Shunika Terry, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine
- Wicked: For Good — Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Mark Coulier, Sarah Nuth
Original Score
- Bugonia — Jerskin Fendrix
- Frankenstein — Alexandre Desplat
- Hamnet — Max Richter
- One Battle After Another — Jonny Greenwood
- Sinners — Ludwig Göransson — Winner
Production Design
- Frankenstein — Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau — Winner
- Hamnet — Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton
- Marty Supreme — Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
- One Battle After Another — Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
- Sinners — Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne
Sound
- F1 — Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta — Winner
- Frankenstein — Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem
- One Battle After Another — Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor
- Sinners — Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco
- Warfare — Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner
Special Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire And Ash — Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon — Winner
- F1 — Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington
- Frankenstein — Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell
- How To Train Your Dragon — Christian Mänz, Francois Lambert, Glen McIntosh, Terry Palmer
- The Lost Bus — Charlie Noble, Brandon K. McLaughlin, David Zaretti
British Short Animation
- Cardboard — J.P. Vine, Michaela Manas Malina
- Solstice — Luke Angus
- Two Black Boys In Paradise — Baz Sells, Dean Atta, Ben Jackson — Winner
British Short Film
- Magid / Zafar — Luis Hindman, Sufiyaan Salam, Aidan Robert Brooks
- Nostalgie — Kathryn Ferguson, Stacey Gregg, Marc Robinson, Kath Mattock
- Terence — Edem Kelman, Noah Reich
- This Is Endometriosis — Georgie Wileman, Matt Houghton, Harriette Wright — Winner
- Welcome Home Freckles — Huiju Park, Nathan Hendren
EE Rising Star Award (Public Vote)
- Robert Aramayo — Winner
- Miles Caton
- Chase Infiniti
- Archie Madekwe
- Posy Sterling
The 2026 BAFTA Awards proved to be a night full of surprises, record-breaking wins and memorable performances. While One Battle After Another dominated several major categories, it was the unexpected victories, especially Robert Aramayo’s double win for I Swear, that kept everyone talking.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.