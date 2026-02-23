BAFTA Awards 2026: He-Man of Bollywood Dharmendra’s legacy gets celebrated in Memoriam ceremony

Home

During BAFTA Awards 2026, Dharmendra, the He-Man of Bollywood, was remembered for his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema in a touching In Memoriam tribute.

The 79th BAFTA Awards turned emotional as global cinema paid tribute to late Bollywood legend Dharmendra. The veteran actor, who passed away on November 24, 2025, was remembered alongside other icons in a heartfelt In Memoriam segment that struck a chord with fans worldwide.

Fans in India were particularly moved seeing the He-Man of Bollywood being honored on an international stage, celebrating his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema and the hearts he touched.

What Happened During the tribute?

The In Memoriam segment was accompanied by Jessie Ware’s soulful rendition of Barbra Streisand’s The Way We Were, creating a poignant moment during the awards. A video package highlighted the global stars who passed away over the last year, including Diane Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, Robert Duvall, Terence Stamp, Brigitte Bardot and Lalo Schifrin, with Dharmendra prominently featured among them.

While fans rejoiced at seeing Dharmendra remembered, there was also controversy, as some notable names like Eric Dane and James Van Der Beek were missing from the tribute. Dane, famous for Grey’s Anatomy, died at 53 after battling ALS, while Van Der Beek passed away at 48 due to stage three colorectal cancer.

Check out the viral video from the ceremony

Jessie Ware performing “The Way We Were” during ‘In Memoriam’ segment.#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/E2CYnG4f2x — Enjoy The Music (@EnjoyTheMusic9) February 22, 2026

The legend of Bollywood Dharmendra

Dharmendra’s journey in Bollywood began in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, and he quickly established himself as a versatile actor. Known for films like Phool Aur Patthar, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Seeta Aur Geeta, he became a symbol of both romance and action, earning the title of the ‘He-Man of India’.

He also shared the screen with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol in films like Yamla Pagla Deewana and Apne, leaving a lasting cinematic legacy. His contributions were recognized posthumously with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan.

More about Dharmendra

The actor is survived by his two wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and six children, including actors Sunny, Bobby, Esha, Ahana, Ajeeta and Vijeta Deol. Dharmendra’s passing on November 24, 2025, marked the end of an era in Bollywood, but his legacy continues to inspire generations of actors and fans alike.

