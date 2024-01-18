Home

Entertainment

BAFTA Film Awards 2024: From Oppenheimer to Poor Things, Check Full List of Nominations

BAFTA Film Awards 2024: From Oppenheimer to Poor Things, Check Full List of Nominations

Christopher Nolan's acclaimed movie "Oppenheimer" garnered a total of 13 BAFTA nominations, while another film titled "Poor Things" by Yorgos Lanthimos secured 11 nominations.

BAFTA 2024 nominations.

British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards are all set to take place on February 18, 2024. Ahead of the awards, the full list of nominations has been revealed. From the historical drama Oppenheimer to Barbie, there are a bunch of movies which have been added to the nomination list. Further, the award show will be held in London.

Trending Now

According to the details, Christopher Nolan’s hit film Oppenheimer has received a total of 13 nominations. Another movie named Poor Things by Yorgos Lathimos, received 11 nominations.

You may like to read

Take a look at the list of nominations here:

Best film

Anatomy of a FallThe Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Outstanding British film

All of Us Strangers

How To Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Leading actress

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Leading actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo – Past Lives

Supporting actress

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Supporting actor

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi – Saltburn

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

Director

All of Us Strangers – Andrew Haigh

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet

The Holdovers – Alexander Payne

Maestro – Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Earth Mama

How To Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

Film not in the English language

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Documentary

20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!

Animated film

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Adapted screenplay

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia Mckenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

Original score

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Casting

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How To Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Cinematography

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Costume design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Production design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Make-up and hair

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Sound

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Special visual effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

British short film

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

British short animation

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.