BAFTA issues apology after racial slur shouted during ceremony involving Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo

John Davidson, whose life inspired the BAFTA-nominated biographical film 'I Swear,' reportedly shouted the N-word along with other profanities during the pre-recorded ceremony held at London's Royal Festival Hall.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and the BBC have issued formal apologies following a racial slur shouted during the 79th BAFTA Film Awards broadcast, which allegedly targeted Black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo. The incident occurred when John Davidson, an audience member with severe Tourette syndrome, made involuntary vocal outbursts while the actors were on stage, according to Variety. Davidson, whose life inspired the BAFTA-nominated biographical film ‘I Swear,’ reportedly shouted the N-word along with other profanities during the pre-recorded ceremony held at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

The BBC admitted it failed to edit out the offensive language before airing the program. “Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony it was not intentional. We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer,” a BBC spokesperson said to NBC news, as quoted by Variety.

Host Alan Cumming addressed the incident on-air, noting that Tourette syndrome can cause involuntary verbal tics. “You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience,” Cumming said, as per Variety.

He later offered a formal apology, and said, “Tourette syndrome is a disability and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight.”Davidson left the event voluntarily after the incident. Variety reported that a stage manager had warned audience members in advance that Davidson might make involuntary noises or comments during the ceremony. Despite the explanations, the handling of the situation has drawn criticism. Some social media users and industry insiders, including ‘Sinners’ production designer Hannah Beacher, expressed dissatisfaction with Cumming’s remarks, calling the apology insufficient. The awards ceremony also featured the first joint appearance of the Prince and Princess of Wales since 2023 and recognized achievements across international cinema, including Paul Thomas Anderson’s win for Best Director for ‘One Battle After Another’.

Clips shared on social media removed or bleeped potentially offensive language, highlighting ongoing questions about broadcast standards.

The BAFTAs, an annual celebration of cinema, are traditionally attended by industry figures and royalty. As per Variety, both BAFTA and the BBC have confirmed that future versions of the ceremony will edit out such incidents.

