Mumbai: Noted Screen writer Shafeeq Ansari of Baghban fame passed away this morning at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai after prolonged illness. He was 84. His son Mohsin Ansari confirmed the news of the writer's demise, who had been suffering from a prolonged illness. His last rites are going to be performed later today at the Oshiwara Kabristan.

Shafeeq Ansari started his career as a writer in 1974 with Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha-starrer Dost. Further, he penned Dharmendra and Hema Malini-starrer Dil Ka Heera (1979), late actor Dilip Kumar, Govinda and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Izzatdar (1990) and Pyaar Hua Chori Chori, which starred Mithun and southern actor Gouthami.

Ansari later joined hands with veteran filmmaker B. R. Chopra and wrote the dialogues and screenplay of Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Salman Khan-starrer Baghban in 2003.

Ansari is survived by his son Moshin and daughter who reside at Andheri.

May his soul rest in peace!