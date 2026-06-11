Baharathiraja final rites: Fans, celebs gather at Theni to pay homage to veteran Tamil director

Baharathiraja funeral: Authorities made elaborate arrangements for Bharathiraja’s final rites, which took place today.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/baharathiraja-final-rites-fans-celebs-gather-at-theni-to-pay-homage-to-veteran-tamil-director-8443512/ Copy

Bharathiraja (PC- YouTube)

Fans and celebrities gathered in Theni to pay their last respects to veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 85 due to age-related health issues. Bharathiraja’s mortal remains arrived in Theni earlier in the day, where his family members, film fraternity, political leaders and fans gathered to bid farewell to the iconic director. Fans offered flowers and paid tribute to the filmmaker, while the final rites were conducted amid tight security. Among those who attended the funeral were AIADMK leaders Sellur K Raju and RB Udhayakumar, along with filmmakers P Samuthirakani and Vetri Maaran. A large number of fans also gathered to pay homage and remember Bharathiraja’s contribution to cinema.

Authorities made elaborate arrangements for Bharathiraja’s final rites, which took place today. Ahead of the cremation, DIG Sasi Mohan inspected the venue and reviewed the security arrangements made for the large number of mourners expected to attend. Police personnel were deployed in and around the area to ensure the proceedings were carried out smoothly. Actor Suhasini Mani Ratnam also arrived in Theni to pay her last respects to the legendary filmmaker. Veteran actor Rajinikanth paid tribute to Bharathiraja on Wednesday, remembering him as a towering figure whose immense contribution to Tamil cinema and the South Indian film industry will always be remembered.

Superstar Rajinikanth visited the residence of legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja in Chennai to pay his last respects after the director passed away on Wednesday. Remembering the veteran filmmaker’s contribution to cinema, Rajinikanth said Bharathiraja played a major role in shaping and strengthening South Indian cinema.

Speaking to the media outside Bharathiraja’s residence, Rajinikanth praised the filmmaker for supporting artists and technicians during difficult times. He said Bharathiraja always stood up for people in the film industry and worked towards resolving their problems.

“Bharathiraja played a pivotal role in nurturing and elevating the South Indian film industry. He made the industry flourish and gave it new life. Whenever directors, actors or anyone from the film fraternity faced difficulties, he would stand up for them, fight for their rights and help resolve their problems,” Rajinikanth said.

He added that Bharathiraja’s contribution to cinema would remain unforgettable and his name would always be remembered by Tamil audiences.

Several other celebrities, including Suriya and Thiagarajan, also visited the filmmaker’s residence to pay their respects. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bharathiraja, remembering him as a towering figure of Indian cinema who transformed Tamil filmmaking and beautifully portrayed rural life on screen.

Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with the 1977 classic 16 Vayathinile and went on to become one of Tamil cinema’s most influential filmmakers. With a career spanning over four decades, he directed more than 40 films and earned the title “Iyakkunar Imayam” for his immense contribution to cinema.

Some of his most celebrated works include Kizhake Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai and Mudhal Mariyathai, many of which are considered classics.

Apart from directing, Bharathiraja also had a successful acting career. His recent screen appearance was in Thudarum, while his unreleased film Pulavar will mark his final appearance as an actor. Over the years, he featured in films like Aayutha Ezhuthu, Pandianadu, Eeswaran, Thiruchitrambalam and Maharaja.

(With ANI inputs)