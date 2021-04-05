Mumbai: Popular TV actor Ridhima Pandit’s mother passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19. The Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actor’s mother was taken to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital a few days back as she had contracted the deadly virus. She was 68. The reports suggest Ridhima Pandit’s mother was suffering from a kidney problem for many years. “But she was managing her life well, her kidneys were being somehow maintained. This is nothing but cruel fate that COVID struck her and the complications began,” says a source close to Riddhima. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: IPL 2021 Matches to go Ahead in Mumbai as Scheduled

Last year in September, Ridhima shared her mother’s pictures to wish her a birthday. She had mentioned: “Happy Birthday my beautiful Mumma my strongest Mumma… Thankyou for your unconditional love, every time when life throws a curveball at me I remember your ability to smile through pain and that’s how I never give up…Oh Ma you give us all so much strength .. we love you ❤️ Fun Fact:- she looks all camera shy here but this comic timing of mine that you all love on screen also comes from my mom she can be very bratty 🤪😬”. Also Read - Ajaz Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19 After His Arrest in Drugs Case, NCB Confirms

Other TV actors who are affected by the second wave of COVID-19 include Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Kajal Pisal, Kanchi Singh, Monalisa, Ankit Siwach, Karan Jotwani and Srishti Jain to name a few.