Salman Khan’s Look From Bhaijaan Revealed? Check Out His First Pics

Salman Khan fans, there is good news! The superstar is working on the sequel to his 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Salman’s next will be Bhaijaan, not Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the actor confirmed on Monday during the Vikrant Rona event. During the press conference, Salman may have announced that he would kick off No Entry 2 after wrapping up Bhaijaan. A journalist tweeted, “At the #VikrantRona pre-release event in Mumbai, #SalmanKhan confirmed that his next is titled #Bhaijaan and it also features #Venkatesh in key role!”Also Read - Salman Khan Mentions Katrina Kaif Out of Nowhere at Vikrant Rona Event, Audience Goes Gaga - Watch Viral Video

At the #VikrantRona pre-release event in Mumbai, #SalmanKhan confirmed that his next is titled #Bhaijaan and it also features #Venkatesh in key role! — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) July 25, 2022

Also Read - Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep-Salman Khan Break Silence on South v/s Bollywood Debate

Do you know Salman Khan will carry the same look as Pawan in the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel ‘Bhaijaan’?

In a recent set of photos from Iulia Vantur’s birthday bash, we spotted Salman Khan in a new avatar, sporting Bajrangi Bhaijan’s character Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi. If you see closely at Salman Khan, you’ll notice side parting hair and one earring (bali). It seems like Salman is currently shooting for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 or it could be anything from his look test to a poster shoot to a promo shoot. Also Read - Salman Khan - Iulia Vantur Pose Closely, Twin in Black at Her Birthday Party, Fans Ask ‘Shaadi Kab Karoge?'

Well, there is no confirmation about the look as the actor hasn’t revealed the first look as of now.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan featured Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Harshaali Malhotra in key roles while the direction was done by Kabir Khan.

What do you think of Salman’s look? Let us know in the comment section below!