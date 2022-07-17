Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2: Salman Khan seems to be back in action with some epic line-up of entertainers slated to release in 2023. Salman’s fans loved him in the cross-border social-dramedy Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Salman’s character Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi aka Bajrangi sets on an impossible mission to send a mute Pakistani girl whom he lovingly calls Munni back to his country. K V Vijayendra Prasad, known for scripting the Eega, Baahubali franchise and RRR had penned Bajrangi Bhaijaan as well. Reportedly, Vijayendra Prasad is now working on the sequel to Salman and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 2015 blockbuster. K V Vijayendra stated that the basic idea of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is locked. In an interaction with Pinkvilla revealed, “I have narrated the story outline to Bhai (Salman Khan) and he has loved it. Now the ball is in his court to decide on timelines.”Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash: 'I Can See How Honestly Karan Kundrra Loves Me And His Feelings Are So Pure'

SS Rajamouli Wanted to Direct Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijjan 2 would be the continuation of its prequel according to Vijayendra Prasad. The ace scriptwriter according to a Pinkvilla report said, “Yes, the story takes a 8 to 10 year leap in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. I am hopeful that the sequel will be no lesser than the first part”. The sequel is titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan, as per recent media reports. Very few know that the ace director, SS Rajamouli, had once expressed his will to direct Bajrangi Bhaijaan. But things didn’t really materialize back in the day. The RRR writer confessed, “Before I was about to commit the story to Salman Bhai, I narrated it to my son and tears started rolling from his eyes. I asked if I should keep the story for him, but he asked me to give it away. Once the film was released, he came to me and said ‘Papa, you asked me at the wrong time. I was shooting the climax of Bahubali 1 and it was a gittery situation then. Had you asked me 10 days before or later, I would have directed the film’.” Also Read - Salman Khan To Charge Rs 1000 Crore For Bigg Boss 16? A look At His Net Worth

Bajrangi Bhaijaan Inspired by a Telugu Film

Vijayendra Prasad mentioned that the idea behind Bajrangi Bhaijaan came from a Telugu film, Pasivadi Pranam, fronted by Chiranjeevi. He pointed out, “I love that film. On seeing it, one of my associates said, let’s make a film where the danger comes from Pakistan and let’s make our hero a Bajrangi Bhakt. Then the story was about our hero going to Pakistan, and then bashing them. We got a winner in hand. But my mind was not agreeing to it. We wanted to do something beyond bashing Pakistan. The intention was to make a film that doesn’t increase the animosity between the two countries but decreases it.” The RRR writer shared a trivia on the casting for Bajrangi Bhaijaan and said, “I didn’t have anyone in mind while writing the story.. And then, Salman Bhai heard the story and instantly came on board.” Also Read - Bought Rs 4 Lakh Assault Rifle To Kill Salman Khan: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Made 2 Plans To Murder Actor

Salman is currently shooting for Bhaijaan, which is gearing up for a December 30, 2022 release. He is also geared up for Tiger 3 releasing on Eid 2023 co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Speculations are rife on No Entry sequel and Dabangg 4. Salman may also work with South filmmakers on projects under Mythri Productions.

For more updates on Salman Khan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, check out this space at India.com.