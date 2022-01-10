Mumbai: Harshaali Malhotra, who played Shahida in Salman Khan’s 2015 film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan,‘ earned the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award. She took to Instagram to post photos of herself with the trophy, which she dedicated to her Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star, superstar Salman Khan, among others. Harshaali Malhotra smiled as she posed with her trophy in her most recent post. She donned a red and white lehenga with a pink dupatta that had a golden border and her long hair was let loose.Also Read - Salman Khan Cries as Bigg Boss 15 Gets Extension of Two Weeks- Watch Promo

Harshaali took to her Instagram handle today and shared a picture from the ceremony, “This award is dedicated to @beingsalmankhan @kabirkhankk @castingchhabra uncle for believing in me… And for full @Bajrangibhaijaan team. Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar national award from shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra),” she wrote in the caption. Also Read - Kashmera Shah Jokes About Krushna’s Fight With Govinda-Sunita in Front of Salman Khan: Mujhe Mana Karke Khud Jhagda Kia

Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's Fans Attack Geeta Kapur After She Says 'Aggression Is His Inherit Nature'

She also shared a picture with the Governor of Maharashtra giving her the prestigious award. She wrote, “Blessed to receive Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar award from Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra).”

Harshaali played Shahida, popularly known as ‘Munni,’ a Pakistani Muslim girl who gets lost in India and returns home with the help of an Indian, Pavan Kumar Chaturvedi, in the film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Her performance as a mute girl was critically acclaimed, earning her a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut, making her the category’s youngest nominee.

(With inputs from ANI)