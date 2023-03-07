Home

Holi Hai! Kareena Kapoor Khan's balam pichkari moment with kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan is unmissable

Holi 2023: The festival of colours Holi is on March 7, Wednesday and we can witness people have already started celebrating the festival with colours and water. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has also celebrated holi with her children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan at their home in Mumbai. Bebo has shared a couple of pictures of kids splashing water and playing with colours. Dressed in white, all three of them can be seen having the best time of their lives. Kareena’s husband and actor Saif Ali Khan is not in town, so Kareena decided to enjoy herself with her sons.

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves festivals of colours and she took to Instagram to share adorable pics. She wrote, “Can’t wait for the nap we’re going to have post this fab #holi session 😂😋💁🏻‍♀️ (miss you Saifuuu). Spreading color, love, and joy to all… Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi 🥰✨♥️.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates Holi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Karisma Kapoor’s Holi celebrations

On the other hand, Kareena’s sister and actress Karisma Kapoor made the most of the Holi celebrations. She can be seen in a fun, goofy avatar in a white dress. She captioned her post, “How it started and how it’s going 🌈”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

India.com wishes you a happy holi!

