To make ends meet, popular TV show Balika Vadhu’s director Ram Vriksha Gaur is selling vegetables in Azamgarh district. He is just another face in the crowd but when he talks about his background, one realises what the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown have done to this man. “I had come to Azamgarh for the recce of a film. We were here when the lockdown was announced and then it was not possible to return. The project we were working on was stopped and the producer said it would take another year or more to get back to work. I then decided to take on my father’s business and started selling vegetables on a handcart. I am familiar with the business and have no regrets,” he told reporters. Also Read - Tougher Fines For Breach of COVID-19 Quarantine Come Into Force Across England

Talking about his journey to Mumbai, Ram Vriksha said, “I went to Mumbai in 2002 with the help of my friend and writer Shahnawaz Khan. I worked in the light department and then in the production department of TV serials. I became an assistant director in the production of many serials first, then worked as the episode director and unit director for ‘Balika Vadhu’.” Also Read - Mzansi Super League 2020 Postponed to Next Year Due to Coronavirus

Ram Vriksha has worked as an assistant director with directors of films of Yashpal Sharma, Milind Gunaji, Rajpal Yadav, Randeep Hooda, Sunil Shetty. Also Read - Clinical Trial of Ayurvedic Remedy For COVID-19 Shows Groundbreaking Results

He was all set to start work on a Bhojpuri film and then a Hindi film when the pandemic set in. “I have my own house in Mumbai and I am confident that I will return one day. Till then, I am here doing what I can,” he ended.

(With inputs from IANS)