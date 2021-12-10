Balika Vadhu Spoiler Alert: Television actor Shivangi Joshi, who plays ‘Anandi’ in ‘Balika Vadhu,’ has spoken up about the upcoming episode, which is about Anandi’s 18th birthday. Former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai female lead says, “Anandi’s 18th birthday will bring disruptions in the show as her family and Jigar are eagerly waiting to make their marriage official. But destiny seems to have other plans for Anandi. I feel extremely grateful to be a part of Balika Vadhu and to play Anandi in her new avatar.”Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara To Expose Ruby and Get Abhimanyu Free?

Now, in the coming episode, the audience will see how on Anandi's 18th birthday, Jigar (played by Samridh Bawa) and Maadi Baa (played by Ketki Dave) tell everyone that Anandi and Jigar have legally become husband and wife. This will bring a lot of changes in the circumstances, as Anandi is willing to study further.

“It’s always a delight to play such an ever-evolving character that is so powerful and an inspiration to many. Hope the viewers will continue being a part of my journey,” she adds.

‘Balika Vadhu’ airs on Colors.

(With inputs from IANS)