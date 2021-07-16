Surekha Sikri Death: We have all grown up watching TV serial Balika Vadhu and loved late actor Surekha Sikri‘s character –Dadisa (Kalyani Devi). It’s a sad day for the TV and the Bollywood industry as we lost a gem of a person who has left a legacy to follow. Surekha Sikri passed away due to a cardiac arrest after suffering a second brain stroke. Many celebrities took to social media to pay heartfelt tribute and one of them is Dadisa’s choti Anandi, played by Avika Gor. She took to her Instagram handle to mourn the demise of the National Award Winning Actor.Also Read - Surekha Sikri’s Death: Neena Gupta, Manoj Bajpayee, Other Celebs Mourn The Demise of Balika Vadhu Actor

Avika Gor’s emotional post remembering Surekha Sikri

Avika Gor shared a still from Balika Vadhu and wrote: “I have some amazing memories with Surekha ji. Apart from being an incredible actress she was a beautiful human. It was always difficult to match her energy levels during the scenes but she made sure I was comfortable every time I was around her & that taught me to be grounded. I have always wanted to be like her.. hardworking.. grounded.. kind❤️. She has truly left us a legacy to follow. Dadisaa… I will always love you, my guardian angel.

RIP💔”. Also Read - Surekha Sikri Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest at 75

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: Latest Promo Reveals Shreya Patel As New Anandi Who Will Fight To End Child Marriage

Sikri’s manager confirmed the death news and shared that Surekha had been unwell for several months, and had suffered a brain stroke in 2020. “Three-time national award-winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram”.

Surekha Sikri was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s segment of the OTT anthology film Ghost Stories that was released last year. The actress won National Awards for her roles in the films Tamas, Mammo. She was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Badhaai Ho that hit the screens in 2018. Sikri was unwell for a long time and attended the ceremony and arrived on a wheelchair.