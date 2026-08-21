Bandar OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch Anurag Kashyap, Bobby Deol, Sapna Pabbi’s controversial film online

Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar is heading to the digital space after generating conversations around its subject and receiving mixed reactions from audiences.

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Bobby Deol, Sapna Pabbi and Anurag Kashyap’s controversial drama heads to OTT (PC: IMDb)

Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar is set to make its digital debut after creating strong reactions during its theatrical run. The Bobby Deol-led film explores a sensitive subject involving accusations, public opinion and the way society can reach conclusions before the complete truth comes out. With its unusual premise and controversial themes, the film divided viewers when it arrived in cinemas. Now the movie is heading to streaming, where it could reach a much larger audience.

Bandar OTT release date

Bandar will start streaming on August 28, 2026. The film will be available on Zee5 giving viewers who missed its limited theatrical run another opportunity to watch it. The digital release comes just weeks after its theatrical outing. The move could also allow the film to find viewers who were unable to watch it in cinemas because of its limited screen availability.

It will stream in Hindi and is expected to reach a wider audience through its digital premiere. The OTT release is particularly significant for a film like Bandar which had a relatively limited theatrical run. Its streaming arrival gives audiences an opportunity to engage with its story without the restrictions that affected its cinema release.

What is Bandar about?

Directed by Anurag Kashyap Bandar revolves around a man whose life changes dramatically after being accused by a woman. The story looks at what happens when public perception media attention and social judgement begin influencing the situation before the complete truth is established.

The film is rooted in the #MeTooForMen discourse and deals with questions around accusations accountability and social perception. Its subject became one of the major reasons for the divided response during its theatrical release.

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Why Bandar divided audiences?

The film received contrasting reactions from viewers. Some appreciated its willingness to discuss false accusations against men and considered the subject a bold one for mainstream cinema. Others felt that the narrative risked reducing or overshadowing genuine issues faced by women.

This difference in interpretation became a significant part of the discussion surrounding the film. Despite the debate Bandar struggled commercially. The movie had a limited run in theatres and as per Sacnilk it earned just under Rs 5 crore worldwide. The film also featured Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran and Saba Azad in important roles.

Bobby Deol on his challenging role

Bobby Deol has described Bandar as a project that took him outside his comfort zone. The actor said the character required him to challenge his inhibitions and completely trust Kashyap’s creative approach. He also praised the director for avoiding predictable storytelling and said the experience was both challenging and liberating. Deol expressed hope that the film’s OTT premiere would help it reach more viewers.