Mumbai: Bandish Bandits actor Ritwik Bhowmik has been tested positive for coronavirus. He took to social media sharing the news with his fans and further mentioned that he is now in self-isolation. "I have tested Covid positive this morning. I have isolated myself. And am under home quarantine. Hoping to be up and about soon," he wrote. At the bottom of the Instagram story, actor also wrote, "P.S: Stop asking me how I'm feeling."

Ritwik Bhowmik's performance in Amazon Prime Video's musical series Bandish Bandits was hugely appreciated. He played the role of a classical musician Radhe in the show. This series also featured Shreya Chaudhary, Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chaddha among other actors.

Coronavirus pandemic has badly hit Bollywood. Several celebrities had tested positive for coronavirus including Alia Bhatt, Paresh Rawal, Milind Soman, Kartik Aaryan, Rohit Saraf, Aamir Khan, and R. Madhavan among others. Not just Bollywood, but even the television industry has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic. From Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa to Molkki actor Amar Upadhyay and Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli, several television celebrities have been tested coronavirus positive.