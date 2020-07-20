On Naseeruddin Shah’s 70th birthday, Amazon Prime Video has surprised his fans by dropping a trailer of his upcoming web series Bandish Bandits. The Amazon original series will be available to stream from 4th August 2020. Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, the all-new Amazon Original Series is set in Jodhpur and tells the story of two young musicians, hailing from contrasting backgrounds. Bandish Bandits also features an exciting original soundtrack, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who are also making their digital debut with this show. Also Read - Naseeruddin Shah Birthday Special: Watch Brilliant Performances by The Actor on Netflix, Disney +Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5

Bandish Bandits has in total of 10 episodes. Apart from Shah, the web series also stars Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang. Also Read - Watch Xerxes Irani Show How to Exercise Correctly as You Stay at Home During Lockdown

Watch the trailer here: Also Read - Breathe Season 2: Abhishek Bachchan’s Debut Web Series Gets a Release Date, New Name- Check Poster Here

Actor Ritwik Bhowmik who essays the role of Radhe says, “Bandish Bandits has been a dream in the making. Working with stalwarts such as Naseeruddin Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha and Atul Kulkarni for my debut was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. Bandish Bandits is a blend of Indian traditions seeped in music that beautifully describes young love, ambition, passion and family values in a simple, yet powerful manner.”

Actor Shreya Chaudhry who essays the role of Tamanna says, “Working with Anand Tiwari has always been something I had wanted to do, so being part of Bandish Bandits is nothing short of serendipitous. I could not have asked for a better setting to work and learn more about acting, that too from some of the most talented and respected actors in India! I believe the show is a heart-warming journey of music and love and think it is something the audience would very much enjoy watching.”

Coming back to the web series, Bandish Bandits follows the story of Radhe and Tamanna. Radhe is a singing prodigy determined to follow in the classical footsteps of his grandfather. Tamanna is a rising pop sensation desperate to become India’s first international pop star. Radhe’s world is turned upside down when he falls in love with Tamanna. Torn between helping her achieve superstardom and staying true to his own music and his family’s legacy, will he succeed in juggling both at the risk of losing everything he has?

Watch the web series from August 4 to know.