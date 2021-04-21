Kolkata: Renowned Bangla poet Shankha Ghosh passed away due to Covid-19, days after testing positive. He was 89. The veteran poet had tested positive for coronavirus last week. Due to his old age and other health issues, he became weak. Shankha Gosh had quarantined himself at home and didn’t want to go to the hospital. As per a report in Anand Bazar, the poet’s health deteriorated and he was rushed to the hospital. He was kept on a ventilator, but couldn’t survive.

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the death of Shankha Ghosh. She said, “I am mourning the death of Shankha da. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Shankhada died in covid. Nevertheless, I have instructed the Chief Secretary to conduct his funeral with state honors. However, Shankha da did not like the song salute. I am leaving that out. ”

Sankha Ghosh was conferred the 52nd Jnanpith Award by President Pranab Mukherjee in 2017. The 89-year-old poet was awarded with Sahitya Akademi in the year 1977 for his work Baabarer praarthanaa and in 1999, for translating Kannada play Taledanda into Bengali as Raktakalyan. Ghosh was also honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2011.

Born in Chandpur, Bangashesh in 1932, Shankha Ghosh did his BA in Bangla language and literature at Presidency College, Calcutta (now Kolkata) and subsequently received his Masters from Calcutta University. He was a professor at various colleges affiliated to Calcutta University for many years and later moved to Jadavpur University, retiring from there in 1992.

Shankha Ghosh was widely considered to be an authority on Rabindranath Tagore and had been a prolific poet and critic. His famous books are ‘Adim Lata-Gulmomay’ (Ancient vines and trees), ‘Murkha Baro’, ‘Samajik Nay’ (A fool, not social), ‘Kabir Abhipray’ (The poet’s intention) and ‘Babarer Prarthana’ (Babar’s prayer) to name a few. Ghosh’s writings were full of well-thought-out and wonderfully articulated ideas as well as social stances. As mentioned in one of the articles by The Hindu, Shankha didn’t allow himself to be straitjacketed within the confines of one single political ideology or social philosophy.

May his soul rest in peace.