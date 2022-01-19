Bangladeshi actress Raima Islam Shimu was found dead in the outskirts of Dhaka inside a sack near the Hazratpur Bridge in Keraniganj on Monday. Her murderer is her husband, Shakhawat Ali Nobel. He has confessed his involvement in the murder of his wife. He also reported a missing complaint of the actor. Ali was interrogated by the police after there were several injury marks found on the late actor’s body. According to a report in ETimes, Ali is on a 3-day remand. Dhaka police’s statement indicates that the reason behind his involvement is probably a family feud.Also Read - Missing Actor Raima Islam Shimu’s Body Found in Sack, Husband Detained

Shakhawat Ali Nobel’s friend Abdullah Farhad was also taken into custody for questioning. Reports in Bangladeshi media suggest that there might be an influential actor involved in the case.

A top police official said the body has been sent to the Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital (SSMCH) for autopsy, adding that an investigation is underway. Injury marks found on Raima’s body led the police to believe that she might have been tortured by criminals.

The 45-year-old actress made her debut with the film Bartaman in 1998. She has since worked in as many as 25 films. She was an associate member of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association. In addition to films, she also worked in TV dramas and produced as well.