Home

Entertainment

Bangladeshi Singer and Awami League Leader Proloy Chaki passes away at 60

Bangladeshi Singer and Awami League Leader Proloy Chaki passes away at 60

Bangladeshi singer and Awami League leader Proloy Chaki dies while in custody. His family alleges medical negligence and calls for investigation into his treatment.

Bangladeshi singer and Awami League leader Proloy Chaki passed away on Sunday, January 11, while receiving treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. His death has raised serious concern among his family and supporters, who allege medical negligence during his time in custody. The incident has sparked discussions about prison health care and the treatment of political figures in Bangladesh.

Proloy Chaki’s health and custody timeline

Proloy Chaki was lodged at Pabna District Jail and had been struggling with multiple health issues, including severe diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiac complications. According to prison officials, his condition worsened while in custody, prompting an initial transfer to Pabna Sadar Hospital. Later on Friday night he was referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for more advanced care.

Pabna District Jail Superintendent Omor Faruque confirmed that Proloy remained under medical supervision until his passing after 9 pm on Sunday. Jail authorities have denied any lapses in treatment, stating that all steps were taken to ensure proper medical attention.

Political and cultural background of Proloy Chaki

Proloy Chaki was not just a politician; he was a well-known cultural figure in northern Bangladesh. He served as the cultural affairs secretary of the Awami League’s Pabna district unit and used music and cultural programs to promote secular and progressive values for decades.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

His arrest occurred during a nationwide crackdown on Awami League leaders and supporters in 2024. This followed a student-led movement and the exile of then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India. Multiple cases were reportedly filed against him during this politically tense period.

Contributions of Proloy Chaki

Apart from politics, Proloy Chaki was celebrated for his music and cultural activism. He organized events, performances, and programs that resonated with local communities, especially among minority and progressive groups. His songs often carried social messages and helped mobilize people for cultural and social causes.

More about Proloy Chaki

Chaki’s family has publicly alleged negligence in his treatment while in custody. The claims focus on delays and insufficient medical attention during his transfers between hospitals. While authorities have refuted these allegations, the incident has sparked outrage among supporters and human rights observers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.