Bani J from Four More Shots Please season 3 spoke to India.com about the acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community in the industry yet - EXCLUSIVE

Bani J EXCLUSIVE: Four More Shots Please season 3 is one of the most trending series on Amazon Prime Video. The first two seasons got amazing reviews, and the third season, which was released on October 21, 2022, received similar acknowledgement. Anjana, Siddhi, Damini, and Umang are four urban, independent women who constantly fight in their personal and professional lives as they live life on their own terms. Bani J, one of the leading ladies of the show spoke exclusively about the industry being acceptable towards the LGBTQ+ community and if one can own their sexuality in that industry.

FOUR MORE SHOTS’ BANI J TALKS ABOUT COMING OUT

Bani J, who played the part of Umang and tastefully portrayed the LGBTQ+ love narrative, spoke to India.com about a person’s individual decision to come out. She said, “I think that is a personal choice. Because I can’t generalise it and say ya-ya everybody should be as they are. What if that person is not comfortable being as open about it? What if they are just comfortable with just a few people knowing you know because it is a lot of judgement that you face, especially given in our country, especially in this industry, you get so easily typecast, everyone is just out there to put into like a small little box, makes them feel a little better – oh this person is gay, oh like this person is like this, so that is why they behave like this.

BANI J ON LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY’S ACCEPTANCE IN THE INDUSTRY

Answering if the industry is ready to accept the LGBTQ+ community yet, Bani said, “I would say a 100% NO. They are not. But that’s not to say that the whole industry is also not prepared for it. I think the change of any sought takes time and it has to be happening slowly, you just can’t overnight be like, hey, it is like a shock to society but also if you wanna be living your life loud and proud – man, do it!”

Bani J revealed that a person has to be acquainted that NOT everyone will approve of what they do, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender, or other decisions. She said, “And obviously, you have to be aware of the fact that people are not gonna like it but that’s regardless of your sexuality, regardless of your gender and regardless of whatever choice it may be, just living out being a queer or whatever community you choose to be a part of, if you feel whole even if it just got to do with having tattoos on your body, it’s a choice you make, then whether people are gonna judge or say something, they still say na. ‘Log toh bolte hi rehte hai na, unka kaam hai’ – as they say. ”

“So, you just have to decide how much of it are you okay to deal with and sadly, it is something you have to deal with on daily basis,” she concluded.

Four More Shots Please season 3, which also stars Prateik Babbar, Rajeev Siddhartha and Jim Sarbh, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.